Poll reveals opinions on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra redesign, and whether S26 Ultra should continue down this path

The results are in! You loved how the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra looks, but will you retain that sentiment with the redesigned Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear
With the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy flagship returned to rounded edges and a more traditional design. While I was a huge fan of the boxier look of its predecessors, many of you actually love the new design a lot more, at least if a poll that you participated in is to be believed.

Over 6,000 of you voted in a poll asking about your opinions on the Galaxy S25 Ultra redesign, and almost 47 percent of you said that you love how the phone looks. There was a pretty even split amongst the remaining votes on whether the design was bad, or something that you were indifferent on.

Take a look, and perhaps cast your vote if you haven’t already!

Did you like the new design for the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Vote View Result


Samsung wanted to make its flagship smartphone more comfortable to hold and use for extended periods of time. While this is true of the S25 Ultra — compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and prior — it did rob the company’s phones of their unique, almost authoritative look.

But, Samsung did manage to strike a pretty reasonable balance between its iconic look, and a more comfortable and more traditional design. The S25 Ultra still looks and feels like a very modern phone, something that may not be said about the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra.



According to leaks, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient, especially when compared to its own predecessor. Samsung, in my opinion, is going a bit too far with the redesign of its upcoming flagship phone. Rounded edges look okay, but the S26 Ultra is basically an iPhone 17 Pro with a much uglier rear camera module.

So, now the question is whether you’re still okay with the direction that Samsung is taking. Those polls results would argue yes, but the S26 Ultra is getting even more radical. Are you happy with how the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to look? What about the Galaxy S26 Edge? According to multiple leaks, the Galaxy S26 Edge redesign is a very “inspired” change, to put it mildly.

Are you still in favor of Samsung’s new approach to design, or do you think that the company is taking things to a ridiculous level next year?

Poll reveals opinions on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra redesign, and whether S26 Ultra should continue down this path

