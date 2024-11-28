OnePlus has an Ace up its sleeve, and I couldn’t be more excited about it
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hey, does anyone here remember the OnePlus 13? You know, the brand's next-gen flagship that I complained was not in the spotlight enough prior to its official announcement last month? While the Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse ultimately did receive quite a bit of attention around said formal China debut, all that buzz seems to have (understandably) died down again before presumably jumping back up for the handset's global expansion soon.
But OnePlus is preparing to unveil another high-end device in the near future as well, and I'm here today to advise you to take that bad boy just as seriously (if not more seriously) than the company's main alternative for the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the fast-approaching Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Ace=R=inexpensive greatness
Don't worry, you don't have to be a math whiz to understand that equation. You just need to look back to the early 2024-released OnePlus Ace 3, which was quickly followed by a virtually identical OnePlus 12R.
This exact same strategy is likely to be employed for the recently leaked OnePlus Ace 5 and the somewhat timidly rumored OnePlus 13R, which are essentially guaranteed to be one and the same device for different markets. To be perfectly honest, I'd prefer to see OnePlus release this phone under the much cooler Ace name in Europe and the US than the decidedly boring R label, but of course, other things are far more important than branding strategies.
The gorgeous OnePlus 12R deserves way more attention than it has received. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
In my humble opinion, the OnePlus 12R is probably the most overlooked and undervalued high-end smartphone available today, incredibly costing just a fraction of the prices of the "regular" OnePlus 12 or Samsung Galaxy S24 while offering blazing fast charging, respectable processing power, top-notch screen quality, and stellar software support. Oh, and a 5,500mAh battery that's somehow larger than what the costlier OnePlus 12 packs.
Our in-depth OnePlus 12R review confirms that the 6.78-inch handset is just as impressive, smooth, and powerful in the real world as it looks on paper, so we simply cannot allow the OnePlus 13R to go as unnoticed by the masses as its predecessor. I will certainly not allow it, especially if OnePlus manages to price its next affordable flagship as aggressive as the previous edition.
Recommended Stories
Remember, the OnePlus 12R made its US commercial debut back in February at an outstandingly low $499.99, and for Black Friday 2024, that price point has been further brought down to $399.99.
How awesome can the OnePlus Ace 5 be?
You probably don't remember this now (or never paid much attention to begin with), but the OnePlus Ace 3 from January was followed by an Ace 3 Pro in June. Interestingly, the latest rumors suggest that the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro could come out at the same time in China, but while nothing about the global OnePlus 13R is etched in stone at the moment, I highly doubt that we'll see a 13R Pro released as well.
This is the undeniably stunning alleged design of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 5, aka OnePlus 13R. | Image Credit -- Digital Chat Station on Weibo
The most reasonable expectation is that the one and only 13R model will borrow its design and key specs from the non-Pro Ace 5, which could allow it to start at the same $500 price point stateside as the 12R, or at worst, $550 or so. That would make this thing an absolute bang-for-buck champion with these recently revealed characteristics:
- 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 2780 x 1264 pixels;
- Flat metal frame;
- Ceramic glass back;
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor;
- 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system;
- 6,200mAh battery (!);
- 100W charging support (!!);
- Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage (!!!).
No further explanations seem necessary.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: