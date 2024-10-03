The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Are you excited for one of the year's last major remaining smartphone launch events? What do you mean what launch event? I'm talking about the OnePlus 13, of course. You know, the lone sequel to one of the best Android phones of 2024, which was technically released in 2023... in China.
Similar to the OnePlus 12, this bad boy is expected, nay, confirmed to see daylight in the world's largest smartphone market before all other regions and countries. This local OnePlus 13 announcement is likely to take place in October, which is... this month?!
That's right, we seem to be mere weeks (at most) away from the formal introduction of quite possibly one of the greatest mobile devices of the next year or so, and yet, almost no one is buzzing about the OnePlus 13. Heck, I believe I've seen more Pixel 9a headlines on our little PhoneArena website here in recent weeks, and that's a mid-ranger not expected out for around seven months.
Should we be paying more attention to the OnePlus 13?
Absofrigginlutely! In fact, I can't even believe I'm seriously asking that (rhetorical) question right now. That really should be a no-brainer based on the simple following reasons:
Subscribe to access new PhoneArena exclusives
Get Unlimited Access
This article is part of our brand new exclusives collection. Become a subscriber to unlock all premium content and exciting perks like ad-free browsing, live community events and more.Start Free Trial
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: