OnePlus reveals OnePlus Ace 3 Pro key specs ahead of official announcement

The phone is expected to see its official unveiling on June 27 in China. It's possible the device will also be released globally, but it could be under a different name. OnePlus has also shared the three official colors for the phone: Porcelain White, Green Field, and Titanium Sky.







On top of that, OnePlus fans are going to enjoy an updated passive cooling system with a 9126mm² VC heat dissipation area. This pretty much means, according to OnePlus, 36% improved cooling when compared to the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, and 70% improved thermal conductivity.





