OnePlus reveals OnePlus Ace 3 Pro key specs ahead of official announcement
The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is once again making the headlines after having its price and variants leaked not too long ago. Now, several key specs of the upcoming flagship have appeared online, revealed by OnePlus itself in Chinese. The specs confirm that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and will come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The phone is expected to see its official unveiling on June 27 in China. It's possible the device will also be released globally, but it could be under a different name. OnePlus has also shared the three official colors for the phone: Porcelain White, Green Field, and Titanium Sky.


On top of that, OnePlus fans are going to enjoy an updated passive cooling system with a 9126mm² VC heat dissipation area. This pretty much means, according to OnePlus, 36% improved cooling when compared to the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, and 70% improved thermal conductivity.


Of course, the specs have been machine-translated from Chinese, so do keep that in mind. The phone is expected to offer a generous 6,100 mAh battery that will support ultra-fast 100W charging. OnePlus is expected to also announce its first flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad Pro, during the event. OnePlus fans can also expect new colors for the OnePlus Watch 2 and Buds 3.

