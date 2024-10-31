OnePlus 13 goes official in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite and a huge battery
After months of speculation and tons of official teasers from OnePlus, the next flagship of the company finally made its debut in China. The OnePlus 13 landed with some impressive specs (some of which we already knew), and it's here to take on the big guys in the business (when it launches globally).
The OnePlus 13 boasts impressive hardware specs, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite as the phone's beating heart. This chipset showed its face on numerous Geekbench leaks and threatens to overthrow the undisputed champion in mobile—the Apple A18.
The OnePlus 13 is available with a crazy memory configuration as well, featuring 24GB of RAM (LPDDR5X) and 1TB of onboard storage (UFS 4.0). The base memory configuration starts at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though, and there are also variants with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
There's a new vibration motor onboard as well, one that uses an N54 neodymium magnet and has a total volume of 603 mm3, so we expect strong and tight vibration, especially in gaming scenarios.
The OnePlus 13 continues the long-lasting partnership with Hasselblad. The phone features a triple camera system consisting of a 1/1.4" 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS support, a 23mm focal length, and an f/1.6 aperture.
The main camera is paired with a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide sensor with 15mm focal length equivalent and an aperture of f/2.0 and a 1/1.95" 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto-periscope camera system with OIS, an f/2.6 aperture, and 3x optical zoom or 73mm focal length equivalent.
The hardware is backed up by the same Hasselblad Master imaging algorithms we first saw in the Oppo Find X8 series.
One of the key specs of the OnePlus 13 is the huge battery onboard. It's a 6,000mAh cell, one of the largest we've seen in a flagship phone of this size (and thinness). To be able to shrink the battery and fit it inside the phone, OnePlus has adopted the silicon-carbon tech, where there's silicon crystal embedded in the carbon anode to expand the capacity. OnePlus calls this a Glacier Battery.
The OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit OLED display made by BOE. The good news is that the display looks almost flat, even though the company still markets it as a quad-curved screen.
This is a LTPO panel, and it's able to dynamically switch the refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. OnePlus boasts that this is the first display to receive an A++ rating from DisplayMate, setting 21 records in smartphone display tech as well.
The design of the OnePlus 13 follows in the footsteps of the previous flagships of the company. We have a glass and metal sandwich with a slightly curved back and front and a circular camera bump, slightly offset to the left. The iconic alert slider is also present on the chamfered aluminum frame and there's an ultrasonic fingerprint under the display for biometrics.
OnePlus was able to make the phone lighter at 210 grams, and it's also pretty thin at just 8.5 mm. The phone comes in three color variants: white, obsidian, and a blue option with a faux leather back. Last but not least, the OnePlus 13 is protected from the elements by some serious certification, namely IP68 and IP69.
The latter is a first in smartphone tech, you can learn more about the IP69 rating in smartphones here, but long story short, the "9" in 69 means the phone is protected from high-pressure, hot temperature water immersion and water jets.
OnePlus 13 specs at a glance:
- 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit OLED display, 1440p
- Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
- Up to 24GB or RAM, 1TB of storage
- Camera:
- Main: 1/1.4" 50MP Sony LYT-808 f/1.6
- Ultrawide: 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.0
- Telephoto: 1/1.95" 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/2.6 3x optical zoom
- 6,000 mAh battery, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless
- IP68 and IP69 water and dust protection
- ColorOS 15 (Android 15-based)
The fastest Qualcomm chipset and up to 24GB of RAM
OnePlus is generous with the memory configuration | Image by OnePlus
The company has also redesigned the cooling system, and the phone comes with a new vapor chamber with a 9925 mm2 surface to meet the heat dissipating demands of the new silicon and offer sustained performance under load.
Hasselblad triple camera system
Three Hasselblad-tuned cameras are nested in the circular camera bump | Image by OnePlus
Huge battery with cutting edge tech onboard
In a typical OnePlus fashion, this battery is paired with the company's SuperVOOC fast charging tech and can take up to 100W of power through a wire or 50W wireless.
Display and Design
One of the first phones to feature an IP69 rating | Image by OnePlus
OnePlus 13 color options | Image by OnePlus
Pricing and availability
The base 12GB/256GB OnePlus 13 model starts at 4499 yuan in China ($631.99 after direct conversion). The 12GB/512GB variant costs 4899 yuan ($688), the 16GB/512GB option comes at 5299 yuan ($744) and the top 24GB/1TB model will set Chinese citizens back 5999 yuan ($842).
