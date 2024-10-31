OnePlus 13 goes official in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite and a huge battery

Theboasts impressive hardware specs, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite as the phone's beating heart. This chipset showed its face on numerous Geekbench leaks and threatens to overthrow the undisputed champion in mobile—the Apple A18.Theis available with a crazy memory configuration as well, featuring 24GB of RAM (LPDDR5X) and 1TB of onboard storage (UFS 4.0). The base memory configuration starts at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though, and there are also variants with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.The company has also redesigned the cooling system, and the phone comes with a new vapor chamber with a 9925 mm2 surface to meet the heat dissipating demands of the new silicon and offer sustained performance under load.There's a new vibration motor onboard as well, one that uses an N54 neodymium magnet and has a total volume of 603 mm3, so we expect strong and tight vibration, especially in gaming scenarios.

Thecontinues the long-lasting partnership with Hasselblad. The phone features a triple camera system consisting of a 1/1.4" 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS support, a 23mm focal length, and an f/1.6 aperture.The main camera is paired with a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide sensor with 15mm focal length equivalent and an aperture of f/2.0 and a 1/1.95" 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto-periscope camera system with OIS, an f/2.6 aperture, and 3x optical zoom or 73mm focal length equivalent.The hardware is backed up by the same Hasselblad Master imaging algorithms we first saw in the Oppo Find X8 series.One of the key specs of theis the huge battery onboard. It's a 6,000mAh cell, one of the largest we've seen in a flagship phone of this size (and thinness). To be able to shrink the battery and fit it inside the phone, OnePlus has adopted the silicon-carbon tech, where there's silicon crystal embedded in the carbon anode to expand the capacity. OnePlus calls this a Glacier Battery.In a typical OnePlus fashion, this battery is paired with the company's SuperVOOC fast charging tech and can take up to 100W of power through a wire or 50W wireless.Thesports a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit OLED display made by BOE. The good news is that the display looks almost flat, even though the company still markets it as a quad-curved screen.This is a LTPO panel, and it's able to dynamically switch the refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. OnePlus boasts that this is the first display to receive an A++ rating from DisplayMate, setting 21 records in smartphone display tech as well.The design of thefollows in the footsteps of the previous flagships of the company. We have a glass and metal sandwich with a slightly curved back and front and a circular camera bump, slightly offset to the left. The iconic alert slider is also present on the chamfered aluminum frame and there's an ultrasonic fingerprint under the display for biometrics.