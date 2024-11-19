Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





This is very clearly a "true" This is very clearly a "true" Black Friday 2024 deal prematurely kicked off by Best Buy in a Flowy Emerald colorway only, and no, you don't have to opt for upfront carrier activation or jump through any other hoops to maximize your savings ahead of the always financially challenging holidays.

OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Flowy Emerald Color $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99





OnePlus 12 order without meeting any requirement or applying a coupon code at checkout. This exact same unbeatable offer has been available through the official OnePlus US website for the last week or so , but only for customers willing to subscribe to the company's newsletter. That's obviously a free process, but I'm sure some of you will prefer to simply access Best Buy's website and place a 512GBorder without meeting any requirement or applying a coupon code at checkout.





OnePlus 12 Apart from that generous amount of local digital hoarding room, thismodel on sale at a lower-than-ever price of $649.99 also comes with a hefty 16GB RAM count. And just like the entry-level variant, this bad boy's undeniably impressive spec sheet includes a large 5,400mAh battery with blazing fast 80W charging support, large 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 64, and 48MP sensors as well.





Our in-depth OnePlus 12 review a while back unequivocally deemed the handset "easily the best OnePlus phone ever" for those key reasons and many more, and although that's not going to be the case in the very near future, this outstanding Black Friday promotion makes it a holiday must-buy for a lot of Android power users who can't afford something like Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra





Make no mistake, Best Buy's currently unrivaled deal will almost certainly be matched by Amazon soon and opened up by OnePlus to all customers with no registration needed, but if you don't want to waste any more time, you might as well pull the trigger here and now.