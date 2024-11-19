Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Even with the OnePlus 13 around the corner, the early 2024-released (in the US) OnePlus 12 clearly remains one of the best Android phones money can buy, especially at the right price. Typically available for $799.99 with 256GB storage and $899.99 in a 512 gig configuration, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse can now be had at a whopping $250 discount as far as the latter variant is concerned.
This is very clearly a "true" Black Friday 2024 deal prematurely kicked off by Best Buy in a Flowy Emerald colorway only, and no, you don't have to opt for upfront carrier activation or jump through any other hoops to maximize your savings ahead of the always financially challenging holidays.
This exact same unbeatable offer has been available through the official OnePlus US website for the last week or so, but only for customers willing to subscribe to the company's newsletter. That's obviously a free process, but I'm sure some of you will prefer to simply access Best Buy's website and place a 512GB OnePlus 12 order without meeting any requirement or applying a coupon code at checkout.
Apart from that generous amount of local digital hoarding room, this OnePlus 12 model on sale at a lower-than-ever price of $649.99 also comes with a hefty 16GB RAM count. And just like the entry-level variant, this bad boy's undeniably impressive spec sheet includes a large 5,400mAh battery with blazing fast 80W charging support, large 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 64, and 48MP sensors as well.
Our in-depth OnePlus 12 review a while back unequivocally deemed the handset "easily the best OnePlus phone ever" for those key reasons and many more, and although that's not going to be the case in the very near future, this outstanding Black Friday promotion makes it a holiday must-buy for a lot of Android power users who can't afford something like Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Make no mistake, Best Buy's currently unrivaled deal will almost certainly be matched by Amazon soon and opened up by OnePlus to all customers with no registration needed, but if you don't want to waste any more time, you might as well pull the trigger here and now.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
19 Nov, 2024Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
11 Nov, 2024Black Friday Early Access sale slashes an incredible $250 off both OnePlus 12 variants
04 Nov, 2024Black Friday-grade deal slashes $150 off OnePlus 12 and throws in free OnePlus Buds Pro 3
02 Nov, 2024The buffed-up 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is back in the spotlight at $150 off on Amazon
20 Oct, 2024The flagship-grade 16/256GB OnePlus 12R is more affordable on Amazon right now
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: