New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs

OnePlus
OnePlus logo | Image credit: PhoneArena
OnePlus’s next flagship will be introduced in China by the end of this year. The Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will become the company’s most powerful and expensive smartphones to date, but that won’t happen until Qualcomm introduces its latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via GizmoChina), the OnePlus Ace Pro 5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. On the other hand, the regular Ace 5 model will adopt the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform to keep the price lower.

Another interesting piece of information revealed by DCS is that the phones will feature 50-megapixel triple cameras without a periscope lens. They will also come with ultra-thin optical fingerprint sensor, and huge 6,000 mAh batteries, which is extremely rare for a flagship.

The report mention that the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will boast 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED flat displays with very thin bezels on all four sides, which are said to be manufactured by BOE.

Previous rumors claim the Ace 5 Pro features a ceramic build, but there’s no information about the vanilla model’s design yet.

Although the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will be initially introduced in China, it’s safe to say that OnePlus will bring them to international markets soon after. However, at least one of them will go global under a different name.

Apparently, OnePlus Ace 5 will be launched worldwide as OnePlus 13R, but the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro might remain exclusive to China, at least according to the latest rumors.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

