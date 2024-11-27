A new image reveals OnePlus Ace 5 ahead of its confirmed December launch
OnePlus 12R. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Earlier this month, rumors hinted that OnePlus would be unveiling at least two new phones next month, and now, the company has officially confirmed the news.
OnePlus' next Ace series will launch next month
OnePlus took to Weibo to share a teaser poster confirming the December launch of the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro. Both models are set to debut in China, with the Ace 5 Pro featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the Ace 5 is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood.
OnePlus' official poster teasing the OnePlus Ace 5 next to a machine-translated version. | Image credit – OnePlus
Alongside the official announcement, trusted tipster Digital Chat Station shared what looks like an official teaser image of the Ace 5. The phone is rumored to come with a flat metal frame and an optional ceramic glass back. The image also shows a triple-camera setup on the rear, along with the familiar OnePlus alert slider positioned on the left side.
This is how the upcoming Ace 5 might look like. | Image credit – Digital Chat Station
When it comes to cameras, the two models are expected to differ slightly. Rumors suggest the OnePlus Ace 5 will sport a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple rear setup paired with a 16 MP front-facing camera – identical to what we saw on the Ace 3. Meanwhile, the Ace 5 Pro might step it up by including a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens in its camera configuration.
Earlier, the same reliable tipster who actually accurately revealed that the Ace 5 series will launch in December hinted at several shared specs between the two models. For starters, both phones are expected to boast displays with 1.5K resolution. However, the Pro version could come with a slightly smaller 6.31-inch display, following the trend of more smartphone brands rolling out compact flagship models.
Additionally, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are rumored to come equipped with optical fingerprint sensors, 100W wired charging support, and hefty 6,200-6,300 mAh batteries.
If the rumors hold true, the OnePlus Ace 5, potentially rebranded as the OnePlus 13R, could be a powerhouse in the mid-range market. With a massive battery, a flagship chipset (even if it's last year's model – gotta cut costs somewhere, right?), and a sleek design, I think this phone has a lot going for it. So, if you're looking for a device that packs all the flagship features but at a more affordable price, you might want to keep an eye on this one and its global launch.
