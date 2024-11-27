A new image reveals OnePlus Ace 5 ahead of its confirmed December launch

OnePlus 12R. | Image credit – PhoneArena

If the rumors hold true, the OnePlus Ace 5, potentially rebranded as the OnePlus 13R, could be a powerhouse in the mid-range market. With a massive battery, a flagship chipset (even if it's last year's model – gotta cut costs somewhere, right?), and a sleek design, I think this phone has a lot going for it. So, if you're looking for a device that packs all the flagship features but at a more affordable price, you might want to keep an eye on this one and its global launch.