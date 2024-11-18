OnePlus 13 makes an important step forward to a global release

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Internationally, the OnePlus 13 is expected to retain the impressive specifications of its Chinese variant. Headlining the list here is a silicon-carbon battery (a new battery tech that is slowly being adopted by manufacturers), which makes it possible for the OnePlus 13 to have this massive 6,000mAh capacity without being put on a bulking diet. Charging speeds will most probably be set on 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, which is pretty extreme.











Another highlight of the new flagship is the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which seems to be largely outclassing chips like the Tensor G4 or the Exynos 2400. Early benchmarks indicate it's also slightly ahead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 in both single- and multi-core performance. The Apple A18 Pro seems to remain slightly outside of the 8 Elite's reach, but the performance gap doesn't seem to be enormous. GPU-wise, the new Snapdragon promises quite the massive leap over the previous generation, and early benchmarks seem to support that. If one thing is certain, it's that Qualcomm has most definitely caught up to Apple in the graphics department.







OnePlus 13

Recommended Stories

OnePlus 13 has moved one step closer to store shelves around the world. It's not yet known exactly when its release date is going to be. Most sources seem to believe it'll come in January 2025, which sounds reasonable. However, considering that its Chinese launch happened earlier this year, who knows, we might turn out lucky and see its global debut as soon as this December. But of course, nothing's certain until big boss With its TUV Rheinland and BIS certifications in place, thehas moved one step closer to store shelves around the world. It's not yet known exactly when its release date is going to be. Most sources seem to believe it'll come in January 2025, which sounds reasonable. However, considering that its Chinese launch happened earlier this year, who knows, we might turn out lucky and see its global debut as soon as this December. But of course, nothing's certain until big boss Pete Lau says it is, so we'll have to hold tight for a little longer.



