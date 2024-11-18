OnePlus 13 makes an important step forward to a global release
Up Next:
The OnePlus 13 is edging closer to its highly anticipated global launch, having recently secured certifications from both TUV Rheinland and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as discovered by 91Mobiles. The BIS approval, under model number CPH2649, suggests the phone’s imminent arrival in India, while the TUV Rheinland certification further confirms its readiness for international markets. These certifications follow the OnePlus 13's announcement in China earlier this month. Just for the record, the TUV Rheinland certification means the OnePlus 13 meets certain safety standards, ensuring its reliability in various conditions.
Internationally, the OnePlus 13 is expected to retain the impressive specifications of its Chinese variant. Headlining the list here is a silicon-carbon battery (a new battery tech that is slowly being adopted by manufacturers), which makes it possible for the OnePlus 13 to have this massive 6,000mAh capacity without being put on a bulking diet. Charging speeds will most probably be set on 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, which is pretty extreme.
The Chinese OnePlus 13 model is available in Black, Blue, and White.
Another highlight of the new flagship is the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which seems to be largely outclassing chips like the Tensor G4 or the Exynos 2400. Early benchmarks indicate it's also slightly ahead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 in both single- and multi-core performance. The Apple A18 Pro seems to remain slightly outside of the 8 Elite's reach, but the performance gap doesn't seem to be enormous. GPU-wise, the new Snapdragon promises quite the massive leap over the previous generation, and early benchmarks seem to support that. If one thing is certain, it's that Qualcomm has most definitely caught up to Apple in the graphics department.
While the global release of the OnePlus 13 will mostly mirror the specifications of its Chinese counterpart, reports suggest that the 1TB / 24GB RAM option may remain exclusive to China.
Recommended Stories
With its TUV Rheinland and BIS certifications in place, the OnePlus 13 has moved one step closer to store shelves around the world. It's not yet known exactly when its release date is going to be. Most sources seem to believe it'll come in January 2025, which sounds reasonable. However, considering that its Chinese launch happened earlier this year, who knows, we might turn out lucky and see its global debut as soon as this December. But of course, nothing's certain until big boss Pete Lau says it is, so we'll have to hold tight for a little longer.
The OnePlus 13's TUV Rheinland certification
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: