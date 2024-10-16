OnePlus 13R incoming: Mid-range powerhouse with flagship features

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

OnePlus is poised to expand its smartphone lineup with a new mid-range contender. According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, the company is working on a device likely part of the OnePlus Ace series. While the exact name remains under wraps, the leaked specifications paint a picture of a device that could give flagship models a run for their money.

At the heart of this potential mid-range marvel lies a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, promising impressive performance. The device is also expected to feature a large 6,000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage. A flat, 1.5K display is anticipated, offering a balance between visual quality and power efficiency.

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Ace 5 series is its camera system. Borrowing technology from the OPPO Find X8 line, the device is rumored to boast a Sony IMX906 main camera with a sizable 1/1.56-inch sensor. This sensor is known for capturing exceptional low-light images. Additionally, a 50MP telephoto camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor is expected, providing versatile shooting capabilities.

What this means for the OnePlus 13R


While the OnePlus Ace series is primarily targeted at the Chinese market, the company has been known to rebrand those phones as the OnePlus XR series for the global markets, with the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 12R being the main examples. There's a strong possibility that this leaked device could also be rebranded for international release under the name OnePlus 13R.

However, it's worth noting that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset might be replaced with a less powerful processor, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, in global markets. This could help keep the device's pricing competitive within the mid-range segment. For context, the OnePlus 12R goes for a starting price of $499.99 when not discounted, and that is the same price point we expect from OnePlus' future mid-range phone.

Given OnePlus' reputation for delivering feature-packed smartphones at attractive price points, the OnePlus Ace 5, and therefore the OnePlus 13R, has the potential to be a significant player in the mid-range market. As we await official confirmation and more details, it's clear that OnePlus is continuing its commitment to providing consumers with compelling smartphone options.

OnePlus is expected to announce its new OnePlus 13 flagship sometime this month, with global release in January next year. This is also when we expect the company to release the more affordable OnePlus 13R.
