The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Galaxy S24 128GB: Save $140 this Black Friday! Get the compact Galaxy S24 with 128GB of storage for $140 off. This is the biggest discount we've ever seen for this fella on Amazon. The phone delivers fast performance, takes beautiful pictures, and is a true must-have right now. Act fast and snag one for under $660 today! $140 off (18%) Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

With this price cut, you can score Samsung's 6.2-inch powerhouse for just under $660, which is a great price and the lowest we've ever seen for this bad boy on Amazon.Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the regulardelivers fast performance and can tackle any task and game without a hitch. Additionally, it packs a 50 MP main camera, which captures stunning photos with balanced colors and no excessive oversharpening.The 6.2-inch AMOLED display on board is also pretty impressive. Boasting a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, it delivers an incredible viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy your photos and videos in crystal clear quality.In conclusion, theis a great choice if you want to use one of the top phones on the market but don't want to overspend on the+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra . And at its current price on Amazon, we think theis a must-have. So, don't waste any more precious time! Hit the offer button in this article and score this bad boy for much less than usual now!