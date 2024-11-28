Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday

A person holding a Galaxy S24
We're seeing a plethora of unmissable Black Friday phone deals right now. For instance, Google's latest flagship, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, is now a whopping $250 off its price and a true bargain.

However, if you're a Samsung fan looking for a new powerful, and compact Galaxy phone, you won't even pay attention to the massive discount on the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Instead, you'll go ahead and snag the Galaxy S24 with 128GB of storage at a sweet $140 discount on Amazon with this offer right here.

Galaxy S24 128GB: Save $140 this Black Friday!

Get the compact Galaxy S24 with 128GB of storage for $140 off. This is the biggest discount we've ever seen for this fella on Amazon. The phone delivers fast performance, takes beautiful pictures, and is a true must-have right now. Act fast and snag one for under $660 today!
$140 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


With this price cut, you can score Samsung's 6.2-inch powerhouse for just under $660, which is a great price and the lowest we've ever seen for this bad boy on Amazon.

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the regular Galaxy S24 delivers fast performance and can tackle any task and game without a hitch. Additionally, it packs a 50 MP main camera, which captures stunning photos with balanced colors and no excessive oversharpening.

The 6.2-inch AMOLED display on board is also pretty impressive. Boasting a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support, it delivers an incredible viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy your photos and videos in crystal clear quality.

In conclusion, the Galaxy S24 is a great choice if you want to use one of the top phones on the market but don't want to overspend on the Galaxy S24+ or Galaxy S24 Ultra. And at its current price on Amazon, we think the Galaxy S24 is a must-have. So, don't waste any more precious time! Hit the offer button in this article and score this bad boy for much less than usual now!
