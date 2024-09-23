New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s camera specs, release timeframe
OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its next flagship, the OnePlus 13, but these will remain the company’s most powerful smartphone for just a few months. The Chinese handset maker has two other phones in the pipeline that might have gone under the radar after news about the OnePlus 13’s October launch, the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro.
OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are expected to feature BOE X2 OLED displays with flat design, 1.5K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. Unsurprisingly, the high-end phones will be equipped with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipsets. The regular Ace 5 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, while the Pro model will use the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.
Last but not least, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are rumored to pack huge 6,000 mAh batteries, but DCS says that the battery might be even larger than that. We’re still many months away from the release of the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro, so expect more information about the phones to leak online.
Keep in mind that the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro will be exclusively introduced in China, but they might be launched internationally under different names (and slightly different specs).
Previously rumored to land in China sometime in November, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro are now said to launch a few months later. Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station went on Weibo (via PlayfulDroid) to share more information about OnePlus’s upcoming flagships, the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro.
Besides tipping the release timeframe of the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro, DCS also shared some details about the phones’ camera specs. According to the report, both phones will feature 50-megapixel main cameras with Sony IMX9-series sensors. Also, they will pack 50-megapixel telephoto cameras, along with an unknown ultra-wide camera.
