If you want the next OnePlus flagship, you might have to dig deeper in those pockets this fall
A new leak brings disappointing (yet expected) news for the upcoming OnePlus flagship.
The end of the relatively affordable OnePlus flagship era may be here. | Image by PhoneArena
In 2026, smartphones are becoming more expensive than ever before, specifically flagship devices. Amidst the global memory price surge crisis, many brands are opting to increase launch prices for their devices — Samsung's Galaxy S26 and S26+ were no exception.
Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo on March 4, claiming that upcoming flagships from OnePlus, Redmi, and iQOO with a 2nm chip will arrive at a staggering price increase. According to the post, the price hike might affect base configuration options with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, not just higher-tier variants.
Supposedly, the devices will start at 5,000 yuan (about $725) in their home markets. While no specific models have been identified in the post, it's easy to predict just which OnePlus phone could come at a higher starting price: the OnePlus 16.
But why am I talking of a price increase when Digital Chat Station claims the upcoming Android phone will be priced at about $725, and the OnePlus 15 starts at $899.99 in the US? I get the confusion, so let's clear the air.
The OnePlus 15 was actually priced at 3,999 yuan (~$562). So, if Digital Chat Station's predictions stick, we're looking at a 1,000 yuan increase this fall — and nobody knows how this will affect the US pricing. But if I'm to make an assumption, I'd expect the OnePlus 16 to start at $100, possibly even $150 more than its predecessor.
For years, OnePlus marketed its high-end phones as "flagship killers", offering top-tier specs at a significantly lower price than the Galaxy S Ultra and iPhone Pro Max models. But the brand may ultimately have to stop playing the "value" card.
In this landscape, it's only logical that value-focused brands will follow suit, with one highly anticipated option by OnePlus supposedly heading for a price increase as well.
OnePlus 16 could come at a steep price
Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo on March 4, claiming that upcoming flagships from OnePlus, Redmi, and iQOO with a 2nm chip will arrive at a staggering price increase. According to the post, the price hike might affect base configuration options with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, not just higher-tier variants.
No more value-focused flagships... | Image by Weibo
Supposedly, the devices will start at 5,000 yuan (about $725) in their home markets. While no specific models have been identified in the post, it's easy to predict just which OnePlus phone could come at a higher starting price: the OnePlus 16.
The OnePlus 15 was actually priced at 3,999 yuan (~$562). So, if Digital Chat Station's predictions stick, we're looking at a 1,000 yuan increase this fall — and nobody knows how this will affect the US pricing. But if I'm to make an assumption, I'd expect the OnePlus 16 to start at $100, possibly even $150 more than its predecessor.
What drives this change
For years, OnePlus marketed its high-end phones as "flagship killers", offering top-tier specs at a significantly lower price than the Galaxy S Ultra and iPhone Pro Max models. But the brand may ultimately have to stop playing the "value" card.
As Digital Chat Station claims, the future flagship might use a 2nm processor, most likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (model SM8975).
While this brings awesome news for power users, given that Qualcomm might use TSMC's 2nm N2P process, the price may just be too big to ignore. Supposedly, a single wafer from TSMC's 2nm process could reach $30,000, which is nearly double the price of 4nm wafers.
Bottom line: if OnePlus indeed uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, it's only natural that the OnePlus 16 comes at a higher price. Then there's the issue with the global memory price surge. With RAM and memory prices costing brands more than ever, OnePlus may have no choice but to bump the launch price of its upcoming flagship.
For years, OnePlus was one of the few brands whose 512GB models were actually cheaper than base storage options from Samsung and Apple. But I just don't see it working anymore. If the brand is committed to adding the latest flagship hardware, the price hike is likely inevitable.
The OnePlus 15 could be the last 'flagship killer' from OnePlus. | Image by PhoneArena
Bottom line: if OnePlus indeed uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, it's only natural that the OnePlus 16 comes at a higher price. Then there's the issue with the global memory price surge. With RAM and memory prices costing brands more than ever, OnePlus may have no choice but to bump the launch price of its upcoming flagship.
Joining the big players
For years, OnePlus was one of the few brands whose 512GB models were actually cheaper than base storage options from Samsung and Apple. But I just don't see it working anymore. If the brand is committed to adding the latest flagship hardware, the price hike is likely inevitable.
To me, Digital Chat Station isn't making a "bold prediction" — the leaker is simply putting two and two together. And yet, if the price goes up indeed, I'm expecting the OnePlus 16 to become less attractive... at least for value-focused flagship seekers.
If the $1,000 threshold is passed, the brand will no longer challenge its competitors — it'll simply join the brands it was once trying to disrupt.
