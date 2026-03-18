Here's when OnePlus' compact phone will launch — but not for everyone
This one has specs that can put other compact options to shame!
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The next compact beast from OnePlus is coming soon! | Image by OnePlus
OnePlus has been throwing official images of its upcoming compact device for a while, suggesting a launch is imminent. Well, the OnePlus 15T arrival is finally confirmed.
Just recently, the OnePlus official store in China revealed when users can expect the brand's next compact beast. According to official sources, the device will be introduced on March 24 at 7 PM Standard China Time (4 AM PDT, 6 AM CDT).
OnePlus has also listed the device on its official store, giving a full look at the specs and storage options. Speaking of storage variants, can you believe the OnePlus 15T will come in five (!!!) different configurations?
Alongside a launch date for its next-gen compact phone, OnePlus provides all specs for the OnePlus 15T. Mind you, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip under the hood, it promises top-tier performance that rivals the Galaxy S26.
Still, I can't help but feel that this will easily be the most well-rounded compact device of 2026. If it remains limited, however, it'll be unlikely to receive the true mainstream praise it deserves. For most users, the iPhone 17 and the Galaxy S26 will possibly remain the go-to compact options.
The OnePlus 15T is almost here
Just recently, the OnePlus official store in China revealed when users can expect the brand's next compact beast. According to official sources, the device will be introduced on March 24 at 7 PM Standard China Time (4 AM PDT, 6 AM CDT).
Teaser video of the OnePlus 15T. | Video by OnePlus
OnePlus has also listed the device on its official store, giving a full look at the specs and storage options. Speaking of storage variants, can you believe the OnePlus 15T will come in five (!!!) different configurations?
Would you get the OnePlus 15T if it debuts outside China?
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage
- 16GB RAM/256GB storage
- 12GB RAM/512GB storage
- 16GB RAM/512GB storage
- 16GB RAM/1TB storage
OnePlus 15T specs show it'll give the Galaxy S26 a run for its money
Alongside a launch date for its next-gen compact phone, OnePlus provides all specs for the OnePlus 15T. Mind you, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip under the hood, it promises top-tier performance that rivals the Galaxy S26.
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The OnePlus 15T specs (machine translated) are impressive! | Image by OnePlus
From left to right, top to bottom (machine translated):
- The fifth-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite high-end chip breaks the small-screen benchmark records with its powerful performance.
- The "Wind Chaser Gaming Core" delivers a 165Hz high frame-rate for uninterrupted smoothness.
- A new-gen "e-Sports tri-chip" eliminates game lag.
- A massive 7,500mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, and 50W wireless Flash Charge supported.
- Sohagon 8's 165Hz ultra-high frame rate provides a faster gaming experience.
- LUMO imaging with 3.5x periscope telephoto lens.
- 165Hz flagship small screen, providing exceptional smoothness, clarity, and eye protection.
- Dust and water resistance ensures smooth operation even after accidental water drops.
- 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor unlocks instantly with wet or oily hands.
- ColorOS 16 delivers a truly fluid experience with outstanding AI.
The device will also pack a 6.32-inch OLED LTPO screen with a remarkable refresh rate of up to 165Hz. On top of that, the upcoming phone will pack a 7,500mAh battery under the hood.
Charging speeds will be equally impressive. According to the official info, the model will support 100W wired charging speeds and 50W wireless. Camera-wise, the 15T will pack a 32MP front camera plus two 50MP sensors on the rear, including a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens.
Charging speeds will be equally impressive. According to the official info, the model will support 100W wired charging speeds and 50W wireless. Camera-wise, the 15T will pack a 32MP front camera plus two 50MP sensors on the rear, including a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens.
OnePlus 15T key specs
- Display: 6.32-inch OLED display, LTPO, 165Hz maximum refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Battery: 7,500mAh
- Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
- Cameras: 50MP main sensor + 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens; 32MP front camera
- Android version: ColorOS 16, based on Android 16
The best compact phone likely won't reach a global audience
The OnePlus 10T was the last T-series available in the US. | Image by PhoneArena
In the past, OnePlus made its T-series devices globally available. Notably, the OnePlus 8T and the 10T even made it in the US. But last year's OnePlus 13T remained China-exclusive, so I don't exactly feel confident the upcoming 15T will make it beyond the local scene.
Still, I can't help but feel that this will easily be the most well-rounded compact device of 2026. If it remains limited, however, it'll be unlikely to receive the true mainstream praise it deserves. For most users, the iPhone 17 and the Galaxy S26 will possibly remain the go-to compact options.
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