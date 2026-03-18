Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Here's when OnePlus' compact phone will launch — but not for everyone

This one has specs that can put other compact options to shame!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Release dates OnePlus
OnePlus 15T promotional image, showing the phone in different colors.
The next compact beast from OnePlus is coming soon! | Image by OnePlus
OnePlus has been throwing official images of its upcoming compact device for a while, suggesting a launch is imminent. Well, the OnePlus 15T arrival is finally confirmed.

The OnePlus 15T is almost here


Just recently, the OnePlus official store in China revealed when users can expect the brand's next compact beast. According to official sources, the device will be introduced on March 24 at 7 PM Standard China Time (4 AM PDT, 6 AM CDT). 


Teaser video of the OnePlus 15T. | Video by OnePlus


OnePlus has also listed the device on its official store, giving a full look at the specs and storage options. Speaking of storage variants, can you believe the OnePlus 15T will come in five (!!!) different configurations?

Would you get the OnePlus 15T if it debuts outside China?
5 Votes


  • 12GB RAM/256GB storage
  • 16GB RAM/256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM/512GB storage
  • 16GB RAM/512GB storage
  • 16GB RAM/1TB storage

OnePlus 15T specs show it'll give the Galaxy S26 a run for its money


Alongside a launch date for its next-gen compact phone, OnePlus provides all specs for the OnePlus 15T. Mind you, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip under the hood, it promises top-tier performance that rivals the Galaxy S26.

Recommended For You

The OnePlus 15T specs (machine translated) are impressive! | Image by OnePlus - Here&#039;s when OnePlus&#039; compact phone will launch — but not for everyone
The OnePlus 15T specs (machine translated) are impressive! | Image by OnePlus

From left to right, top to bottom (machine translated):


  • The fifth-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite high-end chip breaks the small-screen benchmark records with its powerful performance. 
  • The "Wind Chaser Gaming Core" delivers a 165Hz high frame-rate for uninterrupted smoothness.
  • A new-gen "e-Sports tri-chip" eliminates game lag.
  • A massive 7,500mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, and 50W wireless Flash Charge supported.
  • Sohagon 8's 165Hz ultra-high frame rate provides a faster gaming experience.
  • LUMO imaging with 3.5x periscope telephoto lens.
  • 165Hz flagship small screen, providing exceptional smoothness, clarity, and eye protection.
  • Dust and water resistance ensures smooth operation even after accidental water drops.
  • 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor unlocks instantly with wet or oily hands.
  • ColorOS 16 delivers a truly fluid experience with outstanding AI.

The device will also pack a 6.32-inch OLED LTPO screen with a remarkable refresh rate of up to 165Hz. On top of that, the upcoming phone will pack a 7,500mAh battery under the hood. 

Charging speeds will be equally impressive. According to the official info, the model will support 100W wired charging speeds and 50W wireless. Camera-wise, the 15T will pack a 32MP front camera plus two 50MP sensors on the rear, including a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens. 

OnePlus 15T key specs


  • Display: 6.32-inch OLED display, LTPO, 165Hz maximum refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Battery: 7,500mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Cameras: 50MP main sensor + 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens; 32MP front camera
  • Android version: ColorOS 16, based on Android 16

The best compact phone likely won't reach a global audience




In the past, OnePlus made its T-series devices globally available. Notably, the OnePlus 8T and the 10T even made it in the US. But last year's OnePlus 13T remained China-exclusive, so I don't exactly feel confident the upcoming 15T will make it beyond the local scene. 

Still, I can't help but feel that this will easily be the most well-rounded compact device of 2026. If it remains limited, however, it'll be unlikely to receive the true mainstream praise it deserves. For most users, the iPhone 17 and the Galaxy S26 will possibly remain the go-to compact options.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price

Latest News

The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless