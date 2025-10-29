Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
OnePlus 15: What's in the box?

The OnePlus 15 arrives with power, polish, and something most flagships have long forgotten — an actual charger in the box.

OnePlus
OnePlus 15 retail box contents including the phone, charger, cable, case, and SIM tool.
After months of leaks and teasers, the OnePlus 15 is finally official (at least in China). The phone made its debut there on October 27, 2025, and based on the latest reports, the global launch is expected in the first half of November.

The new flagship introduces a refreshed design with a sleek rectangular camera setup, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and a huge 7,300mAh battery that promises excellent battery life. It also comes with a bright 165Hz flat OLED display and OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the OnePlus 15 or plan to grab one once it launches internationally, here’s what you’ll find in the box — and what you won’t.

What’s in the box of the OnePlus 15?


  • A OnePlus 15 phone
  • A 120W SuperVOOC charging brick
  • A USB-C to USB-C SuperVOOC data and charging cable
  • A SIM ejection tool
  • Paper inserts

OnePlus continues to stand out by including a fast charger in the box, which is something most flagship brands have stopped doing. Whether you buy the OnePlus 15, 15 Pro, or 15R, the package contents are the same (apart from the phone itself, of course).

What’s NOT in the box of the OnePlus 15?


  • Headphones
  • A protective case

The days of bundled earphones are long gone, and OnePlus is no exception. You’ll also have to pick up a case separately, as there isn’t one included in the retail box. Thankfully, OnePlus has already released official cases in multiple styles and finishes to match your preferred color of the phone.

Does the OnePlus 15 come with a charger, and can you use others?


Yes, the OnePlus 15 comes with its own 120W SuperVOOC charger and matching USB-C cable in the box. The phone also supports third-party adapters using USB Power Delivery (PD) or Programmable Power Supply (PPS), but they’ll charge it at lower speeds.

Besides the SuperVOOC standard, the OnePlus 15 also supports UFCS, 55W PPS, 36W PD, and 36W QC. That makes it compatible with a wide range of high-quality USB-C chargers if you ever need to use another one.

Aleksandar Anastasov
