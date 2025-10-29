OnePlus 15

What’s in the box of the OnePlus 15?

A OnePlus 15 phone

phone A 120W SuperVOOC charging brick

A USB-C to USB-C SuperVOOC data and charging cable

A SIM ejection tool

Paper inserts

What's NOT in the box of the OnePlus 15?

Headphones

A protective case

The days of bundled earphones are long gone, and OnePlus is no exception. You'll also have to pick up a case separately, as there isn't one included in the retail box. Thankfully, OnePlus has already released official cases in multiple styles and finishes to match your preferred color of the phone.





Does the OnePlus 15 come with a charger, and can you use others?

Yes, the OnePlus 15 comes with its own 120W SuperVOOC charger and matching USB-C cable in the box. The phone also supports third-party adapters using USB Power Delivery (PD) or Programmable Power Supply (PPS), but they’ll charge it at lower speeds.



Besides the SuperVOOC standard, the OnePlus 15 also supports UFCS, 55W PPS, 36W PD, and 36W QC. That makes it compatible with a wide range of high-quality USB-C chargers if you ever need to use another one.

