OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a no-brainer with this sweet discount and two freebies—stylus included
You can save even more with a trade-in. Don't miss out!
OnePlus Pad Go 2 held upright, showcasing its design. | Image by PhoneArena
OnePlus 15R is selling with free earbuds, becoming a bargain for savvy shoppers, it’s not the only device for which OnePlus has a sweet deal. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 can also be yours with freebies, and you can even cut a chunk of its price.While I just shared that the
But what do you get in return for your $349.99 besides the free case and stylus? Well, you get a pretty solid day-to-day tablet. With its Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle daily tasks without any hiccups. Everything should be smooth sailing, as long as you don’t push it too hard.
Beyond the performance, you also get a pretty decent display, even though it’s an LCD panel and misses out on the deep colors OLED screens deliver. In fact, the display boasts a 2800 x 1980 resolution, support for Dolby Vision and HDR content, and even a high 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for streaming movies and videos without breaking the bank. You’ll be able to stream for a long, long time before reaching for the charger, too, as the tablet rocks a hefty 10,050mAh battery that offered slightly short of seven and a half hours of YouTube streaming in our tests.
While the tablet isn’t selling at a direct discount, you can save $50 by typing the promo code “SPRING26” upon checkout. You can also trade in an eligible device to save even more. And since I mentioned gifts, the add-ons bundled with this bad boy are the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Folio Case (worth $45) and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo (worth $80). So, you’ll be saving an extra $125 with this deal. Not to mention, the free stylus turns the slate into a legitimate Galaxy Tab S10 FE competitor. That makes it a really tempting proposition, if you ask me.
So, yeah! The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is definitely unmissable with OnePlus’s latest deal. That’s why I urge you to act quickly and save on one now while you can!
