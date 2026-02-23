OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a no-brainer with this sweet discount and two freebies—stylus included

Gift OnePlus Pad Go 2: Save $50 + $125 in freebies! $349 99 $399 99 $50 off (13%) Use promo code “SPRING26” at checkout to save $50 on the OnePlus Pad Go 2. In addition to that, you can score two gifts: a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Folio Case and a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. This way, you'll save an additional $125. Don't miss out! Buy at OnePlus

But what do you get in return for your $349.99 besides the free case and stylus? Well, you get a pretty solid day-to-day tablet. With its Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle daily tasks without any hiccups. Everything should be smooth sailing, as long as you don’t push it too hard.Beyond the performance, you also get a pretty decent display, even though it’s an LCD panel and misses out on the deep colors OLED screens deliver. In fact, the display boasts a 2800 x 1980 resolution, support for Dolby Vision and HDR content, and even a high 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for streaming movies and videos without breaking the bank. You’ll be able to stream for a long, long time before reaching for the charger, too, as the tablet rocks a hefty 10,050mAh battery that offered slightly short of seven and a half hours of YouTube streaming in our tests.So, yeah! The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is definitely unmissable with OnePlus’s latest deal. That’s why I urge you to act quickly and save on one now while you can!