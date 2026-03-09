OnePlus is selling its budget OnePlus Pad Go 2 with a sweet discount and $205 in freebies
The freebies include a stylus and a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. Don't miss out!
OnePlus Pad Go 2 held upright, showcasing its design. | Image by PhoneArena
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is one of the best budget tablets you can currently get, and guess what? It’s an absolute steal at the official store right now. You can slash $50 off its price by typing promo code “SPRING26” at checkout. Plus, you can score not one, not even two, but a whole three accessories for free, saving you an additional $205. The freebies you can get are a folio case (worth $45), a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo (worth $80), and a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro (worth $80).
Obviously, that’s a deal you don’t want to miss. After all, you rarely get the chance to score a capable tablet bundled with three free accessories at such a sweet discount. I sadly can’t tell you how long this deal will remain available, which is why I suggest you capitalize on it now while you can.
Sure, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 may not be a powerhouse, but its Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, gives it enough horsepower to tackle day-to-day stuff like watching YouTube and browsing Insta without any issues. The dependable performance is complemented by a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2800 x 1980 resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR support, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. All that means you’ll enjoy pleasant visuals on the cheap, and everything will feel incredibly fluid.
