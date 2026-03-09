Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

OnePlus is selling its budget OnePlus Pad Go 2 with a sweet discount and $205 in freebies

The freebies include a stylus and a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. Don't miss out!

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is one of the best budget tablets you can currently get, and guess what? It’s an absolute steal at the official store right now. You can slash $50 off its price by typing promo code “SPRING26” at checkout. Plus, you can score not one, not even two, but a whole three accessories for free, saving you an additional $205. The freebies you can get are a folio case (worth $45), a OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo (worth $80), and a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro (worth $80).

Obviously, that’s a deal you don’t want to miss. After all, you rarely get the chance to score a capable tablet bundled with three free accessories at such a sweet discount. I sadly can’t tell you how long this deal will remain available, which is why I suggest you capitalize on it now while you can.

Sure, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 may not be a powerhouse, but its Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, gives it enough horsepower to tackle day-to-day stuff like watching YouTube and browsing Insta without any issues. The dependable performance is complemented by a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2800 x 1980 resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR support, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. All that means you’ll enjoy pleasant visuals on the cheap, and everything will feel incredibly fluid.

Thanks to the 10,050mAh battery on deck, you’ll even be able to stream almost whole seasons of your favorite series on a single charge. The battery lasted seven and a half hours in our streaming test, which is quite impressive for a slate that can be yours for just $349.99 with a bunch of freebies, including a stylus and a pair of earbuds. Therefore, don’t hesitate—if the OnePlus Pad Go 2 fits the bill, act quickly and save on one today!

