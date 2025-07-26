OnePlus 13s faces early screen defect reports, sparking warranty confusion

This has understandably caused concern, especially given that OnePlus has a strict 15-day window for product replacements. The Reddit user raised a valid question: what happens if the issue reappears after that deadline? The answer they received, unfortunately, was that there’s nothing the company can do due to its policy.However, OnePlus did introduce a lifetime display warranty in 2024 for green line issues. That should technically allow affected users to get their displays fixed at no cost, though it’s clearly not a seamless process.

It’s especially frustrating to see this kind of defect on a phone that’s so new. While display issues like this aren’t widespread yet, even a few reports can be enough to raise red flags for potential buyers.For those unfamiliar, the OnePlus 13s is a device that packs a lot into a small package. It’s essentially a regional variant of the upcoming OnePlus 13T, featuring a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and 12GB of RAM. While it has a smaller 5,850mAh battery compared to the rumored 13T’s 6,260mAh, it still offers more capacity than most phones in its size class.