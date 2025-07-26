$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

OnePlus 13s faces early screen defect reports, sparking warranty confusion

Green line display problems appear to be covered, but getting help isn't always simple

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
Marketing image of the OnePlus 13s
OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13s in India just last month, and while the phone offers strong specs in a compact size, some early buyers are already reporting screen problems. According to a user post on Reddit, their new OnePlus 13s developed a green line on the display shortly after purchase.

The Reddit user, posting under the name u/blackarrow3839, said that the green line first appeared for a few seconds and then disappeared. However, it returned the next day and stayed visible until the phone was restarted. They even recorded the issue as it happened.

When they took the phone to a OnePlus service center, the support team reportedly said the video was not acceptable because it didn’t show the phone’s IMEI number. Instead of offering a replacement, the staff collected system logs and told the customer to wait and monitor the device for a few more days.



This has understandably caused concern, especially given that OnePlus has a strict 15-day window for product replacements. The Reddit user raised a valid question: what happens if the issue reappears after that deadline? The answer they received, unfortunately, was that there’s nothing the company can do due to its policy.

However, OnePlus did introduce a lifetime display warranty in 2024 for green line issues. That should technically allow affected users to get their displays fixed at no cost, though it’s clearly not a seamless process.

Should OnePlus have easier warranty repair procedures when it comes to screen issues?

Vote View Result


It’s especially frustrating to see this kind of defect on a phone that’s so new. While display issues like this aren’t widespread yet, even a few reports can be enough to raise red flags for potential buyers.

For those unfamiliar, the OnePlus 13s is a device that packs a lot into a small package. It’s essentially a regional variant of the upcoming OnePlus 13T, featuring a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and 12GB of RAM. While it has a smaller 5,850mAh battery compared to the rumored 13T’s 6,260mAh, it still offers more capacity than most phones in its size class.

The catch? OnePlus has made the 13s exclusive to India for now, with no plans yet to bring it to the US or Europe. That limited reach makes it harder to get a full picture of how widespread the issue might become.

Recommended Stories
While the hardware and specs of the OnePlus 13s remain impressive, this green line issue is something to be watching closely. We hope OnePlus takes steps to improve support for affected users, especially since they already committed to long-term screen coverage.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne •

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 2

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
And just like that, the most unnecessary Galaxy S26 model has become my most anticipated 2026 phone
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up

Latest News

Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless