OnePlus 13s faces early screen defect reports, sparking warranty confusion
Green line display problems appear to be covered, but getting help isn't always simple
OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13s in India just last month, and while the phone offers strong specs in a compact size, some early buyers are already reporting screen problems. According to a user post on Reddit, their new OnePlus 13s developed a green line on the display shortly after purchase.
The Reddit user, posting under the name u/blackarrow3839, said that the green line first appeared for a few seconds and then disappeared. However, it returned the next day and stayed visible until the phone was restarted. They even recorded the issue as it happened.
This has understandably caused concern, especially given that OnePlus has a strict 15-day window for product replacements. The Reddit user raised a valid question: what happens if the issue reappears after that deadline? The answer they received, unfortunately, was that there’s nothing the company can do due to its policy.
However, OnePlus did introduce a lifetime display warranty in 2024 for green line issues. That should technically allow affected users to get their displays fixed at no cost, though it’s clearly not a seamless process.
It’s especially frustrating to see this kind of defect on a phone that’s so new. While display issues like this aren’t widespread yet, even a few reports can be enough to raise red flags for potential buyers.
For those unfamiliar, the OnePlus 13s is a device that packs a lot into a small package. It’s essentially a regional variant of the upcoming OnePlus 13T, featuring a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and 12GB of RAM. While it has a smaller 5,850mAh battery compared to the rumored 13T’s 6,260mAh, it still offers more capacity than most phones in its size class.
The catch? OnePlus has made the 13s exclusive to India for now, with no plans yet to bring it to the US or Europe. That limited reach makes it harder to get a full picture of how widespread the issue might become.
While the hardware and specs of the OnePlus 13s remain impressive, this green line issue is something to be watching closely. We hope OnePlus takes steps to improve support for affected users, especially since they already committed to long-term screen coverage.
