The OnePlus 13R is now sweetly discounted in this exclusive sale
This is the best OnePlus 13R promo we've seen on Amazon since October Prime Day.
Looking for flagship-grade performance at a mid-range price? The OnePlus 13R might be just the option for you. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and ~$600 asking price, it's one of the best (and most powerful) mid-range phones. Even better, the device is now available with a pretty sweet $74 discount at Amazon.
Sure, Amazon Prime Day in October brought the price even lower. However, we don't think the Prime-exclusive $100 price cut will return soon. Plus, with Best Buy and the official OnePlus Store not matching Amazon's ongoing deal, this is your best chance to save right now.
Performance-wise, this Galaxy S25 FE rival is an absolute beast. Although a mid-ranger, it packs a flagship Qualcomm chip, delivering excellent performance. Curious about benchmark results? Check out our full OnePlus 13R review for insights.
Rounding things out is a hefty 6,000mAh battery that can easily last you a full day of heavy use. And with 80W wired charging, full top-ups don't take more than an hour.
Bottom line: the OnePlus 13R is a very well-rounded mid-range phone. Offering excellent visuals, flagship power, and decent camera capabilities, it's a fantastic choice for many. And yes, it doesn't come with seven years of support like the Pixel 9a, but it still covers all the basics remarkably well. If you're tempted, now's your chance to save $74 on the OnePlus phone at Amazon.
This OnePlus phone punches way above its weight, too. Firstly, it features a gorgeous 6.78-inch AMOLED display that gets insanely bright and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
So, display quality and horsepower are spot-on here — what about the camera? The Android phone packs a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto unit, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Capturing natural colors and plenty of detail, it's a perfectly good choice for casual photography. In case you're wondering, it's pretty capable in low-light conditions, too.
