One UI 9 coming early to the Galaxy S25 series?

One UI 9

Galaxy S25

Exclusive ️



Galaxy S25 Series: Samsung has started internal testing of One UI 9 for the Galaxy S25 Series.



We have now spotted the first internal test build, although we are currently unable to decrypt the build version.



Recommended For You pic.twitter.com/G1qCqR0gFg— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) June 5, 2026

Galaxy S25

How important it is for you to receive the latest mobile OS fast? Extremely important! I want all new features now! I don't mind waiting, early bugs can be nasty... I don't care how fast it comes, as long as it arrives. Vote 0 Votes

When will Galaxy S25 users get One UI 9 ?





Bad news for Galaxy S24 series owners

Galaxy S24

One UI 9

Galaxy S24

No official confirmation, but there's hope

Galaxy S25

One UI 9

Vats also points out that the Samsung is moving faster, as the first internal One UI 8 build was first spotted back in June 19, 2025. That's two weeks earlier for thesereis.That's the real question here, right? The S25 test build flying around two weeks early may be an indication that the stable version will start rolling to Samsung users early too.Vats thinks that the first public beta will become available as early as this month (probably toward the end of it, though), but an early July update is also a possibility.There are no guarantees, of course, as these early builds are meant for testing the system stability and ironing out bugs. If such bugs and instabilities occur, it might take some time before a stable version rolls out.In the comments of the original X post, Vats shares some information about the two-year-oldseries, and it's much less promising. The tipster was asked whether Samsung might adopt a similar two-weekly testing schedule for thedistribution ondevices.Vats suggested this might not be the case, and the early internal build for the S24 series will probably make its first appearance next month.All of the above should be taken with a grain of salt. On one hand, none of the information has been confirmed by Samsung in any shape or form.On the other hand, the track record of Tarun Vats is mostly decent. The tipster is well-known in the tech sphere for leaking early firmware, so there's hope forusers, they may receivesooner than expected indeed.