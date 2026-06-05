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One UI 9 coming early to the Galaxy S25 series?

Samsung is already testing the One UI 9 on Galaxy S25 series devices internally.

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Mariyan Slavov
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The Galaxy S25 series might get One UI 9 sooner than expected. | Image by PhoneArena
One UI 9 seems to be just around the corner, as leaks about Samsung's next big software update have been flying left and right. And while most of those leaks mention Samsung's latest flagships as the first recipients of the new OS, a fresh new rumor gives a lot of hope to owners of older Samsung flagships.

Samsung has started internal testing of One UI 9 for the Galaxy S25 series


According to the tipster Tarun Vats, Samsung is already testing the One UI 9 on Galaxy S25 series devices internally. Vats posted on X that the test build is making rounds, but it's encrypted and locked.

  
Vats also points out that the Samsung is moving faster, as the first internal One UI 8 build was first spotted back in June 19, 2025. That's two weeks earlier for the Galaxy S25 sereis.

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When will Galaxy S25 users get One UI 9?



That's the real question here, right? The S25 test build flying around two weeks early may be an indication that the stable version will start rolling to Samsung users early too.

Vats thinks that the first public beta will become available as early as this month (probably toward the end of it, though), but an early July update is also a possibility.

There are no guarantees, of course, as these early builds are meant for testing the system stability and ironing out bugs. If such bugs and instabilities occur, it might take some time before a stable version rolls out.

Bad news for Galaxy S24 series owners


In the comments of the original X post, Vats shares some information about the two-year-old Galaxy S24 series, and it's much less promising. The tipster was asked whether Samsung might adopt a similar two-weekly testing schedule for the One UI 9 distribution on Galaxy S24 devices.

Vats suggested this might not be the case, and the early internal build for the S24 series will probably make its first appearance next month.

No official confirmation, but there's hope


All of the above should be taken with a grain of salt. On one hand, none of the information has been confirmed by Samsung in any shape or form.

On the other hand, the track record of Tarun Vats is mostly decent. The tipster is well-known in the tech sphere for leaking early firmware, so there's hope for Galaxy S25 users, they may receive One UI 9 sooner than expected indeed.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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