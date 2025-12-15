One UI 8.5 is quietly making your Galaxy easier to use with this app update

One Hand Operation+ app gets One UI 8.5 support

An update to the One Hand Operation+ app is now rolling out. This app is a module for Samsung's Good Lock app. The change log indicates that the update makes the app compatible with the One UI 8.5 beta. There are also several bug fixes and improvements to the app's stability.





Samsung's adding One UI 8.5 support to its apps





Recommended For You How useful is One Hand Operation+ on your Galaxy phone? I use it every day 41.79% I’ve tried it, but don’t rely on it 7.46% I know about it, but haven’t used it 22.39% I don’t use one-handed features at all 28.36% Vote 67 Votes





The South Korean giant adds support for One UI 8.5, but also brings a new design and features to these apps.

Galaxy S25

One UI 8.5 and One Hand Operation+

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