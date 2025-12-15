One UI 8.5 is quietly making your Galaxy easier to use with this app update
The One Hand Operation+ module is now updated for the One UI 8.5 beta, bringing smoother gestures and better stability for everyday use.
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The One UI 8.5 beta was released last week with quite a lot of visual changes and new features. Of course, Samsung has been updating its Android apps with support for the new OS. Now, yet another Samsung app is getting updated.
One Hand Operation+ provides features that make it easier for you to use your Galaxy phone with one hand. One of its advantages is additional gestures for navigation. Now, with this new update, Galaxy S25 users who are running the One UI 8.5 beta can use it.
Recently, Samsung also updated some of its other apps for Galaxy phones with support for the new OS. Those apps include Calculator, Clock, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Notes.
Right now, One UI 8.5 is available only in a beta version for phones in the Galaxy S25 series. The update will be officially released at the beginning of next year, together with Samsung's 2026 flagships, the Galaxy S26 series.
In my opinion, One Hand Operation+ is one of those Samsung apps that doesn't get enough credit. Once you get used to custom gestures, it's really hard to go back to standard navigation. On big phones especially, it just makes daily use feel easier and less tiring. Seeing Samsung make sure it works properly with One UI 8.5 tells me they know people actually rely on it.
One Hand Operation+ app gets One UI 8.5 support
An update to the One Hand Operation+ app is now rolling out. This app is a module for Samsung's Good Lock app. The change log indicates that the update makes the app compatible with the One UI 8.5 beta. There are also several bug fixes and improvements to the app's stability.
Image Credit - SamMobile
One Hand Operation+ provides features that make it easier for you to use your Galaxy phone with one hand. One of its advantages is additional gestures for navigation. Now, with this new update, Galaxy S25 users who are running the One UI 8.5 beta can use it.
Samsung's adding One UI 8.5 support to its apps
Recently, Samsung also updated some of its other apps for Galaxy phones with support for the new OS. Those apps include Calculator, Clock, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Notes.
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How useful is One Hand Operation+ on your Galaxy phone?
I use it every day
41.79%
I’ve tried it, but don’t rely on it
7.46%
I know about it, but haven’t used it
22.39%
I don’t use one-handed features at all
28.36%
The South Korean giant adds support for One UI 8.5, but also brings a new design and features to these apps.
Right now, One UI 8.5 is available only in a beta version for phones in the Galaxy S25 series. The update will be officially released at the beginning of next year, together with Samsung's 2026 flagships, the Galaxy S26 series.
One UI 8.5 brings quite a lot of new features. Those include Storage Share, a feature that enriches Samsung's ecosystem with the ability for you to view your files from your phone on other devices with a Samsung account, Photo Assist and Quick Sharing, and Audio Broadcast, alongside other changes.
One UI 8.5 and One Hand Operation+
In my opinion, One Hand Operation+ is one of those Samsung apps that doesn't get enough credit. Once you get used to custom gestures, it's really hard to go back to standard navigation. On big phones especially, it just makes daily use feel easier and less tiring. Seeing Samsung make sure it works properly with One UI 8.5 tells me they know people actually rely on it.
I also like that Samsung is updating its smaller apps alongside the big system update. It makes the whole experience feel more polished, even while it's still in beta. If One UI 8.5 keeps shaping up like this, with useful features and small quality-of-life improvements, it could end up being one of those updates you appreciate more over time rather than one that just looks flashy on day one.
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