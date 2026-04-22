Nothing's AirDrop rival is back from the dead, and I gave it a shot: Is this the ultimate file transfer app you'll ever need?

finally back , I've given it a try. Is it really the best file-transferring app ever released? Here's my honest experience using the Nothing Warp app.

What do you mean by "finally back"?

Nothing introduced the Warp app almost a week ago to solve the problem users face when transferring files between two different operating systems. However,



Recommended For You Now that it's, I've given it a try. Is it really the best file-transferring app ever released? Here's my honest experience using the Nothing Warp app.Nothing introduced the Warp app almost a week ago to solve the problem users face when transferring files between two different operating systems. However, the app didn't even last 24 hours

It was removed from the Play Store, its browser extension was no longer available, and opening its announcement blog post showed the "We're sorry, the requested URL was not found on the server" message. At that time, the company didn't give any explanation for this action.









Now everything (app, browser extension, and blog post) is live again. Nothing reportedly stated in its announcement that the Warp was temporarily withdrawn from everywhere to fine-tune it. It was further mentioned that the app carries no security or privacy concerns and is built on Google's infrastructure.



While the app is back, it's not available on the Play Store. No explanation has been given for why you can't find it on Google Play. You need to visit Nothing's official website, download the app from there , and sideload it onto your Android smartphone.

How to set up the Nothing Warp app?



Using the Nothing Warp app is quite straightforward. First, you need to download and install it on your Android smartphone. Then, you need to



Using the Nothing Warp app is quite straightforward. First, you need to download and install it on your Android smartphone. Then, you need to install its browser extension on your PC, whether Windows, Linux, or Mac.





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy After that, sign in with the same Google account on both the Nothing Warp app and browser extension. That's it. The app is now ready to transfer almost all kinds of data, including text, links, videos, images, and more.

For example, if you want to send an image from your Android smartphone to a Windows PC, you need to open the image on your phone, tap the share icon, and select Nothing Warp from the available sharing options. Then, you need to open the Warp browser extension on your Windows PC and click the download icon next to the received image to save it to your system.





What do you think about the Nothing Warp app? It looks interesting, and I'd give it a try. Better file transfer options are available in the market. Nothing needs to simply focus on building smartphones. Vote 0 Votes

How was my experience using the Nothing Warp app?

I'd say… it's mixed. First of all, Nothing really must be appreciated for making the app compatible with all Android smartphones and browsers. I tried it on my



I'd say… it's mixed. First of all, Nothing really must be appreciated for making the app compatible with all Android smartphones and browsers. I tried it on my Pixel 10 and on the Chrome browser on a Windows laptop.





Another good thing is that the file is automatically deleted from Google Drive once the transfer is complete. That's all the good parts.

In my testing, I found that Warp takes a seriously long time to transfer even small files. For those unaware, it basically uses Google Drive as a bridge to enable the transfer.









Once you send a file from your Android smartphone, it is first uploaded to your Google Drive account. When you download it on your desktop, it is then automatically deleted from Google Drive. So, as you can guess, most of the process depends on your internet connection.



Nothing Warp is nothing groundbreaking

One of the comments under the announcement post states, "The app was built because we got tired of emailing files to ourselves." This honestly gives me the impression that the team instructed an AI model to design a tool so we wouldn't have to email pictures to ourselves, and Nothing Warp came out as a result. I really don't think there's anything extraordinary about this application.



If your connection is slow, Warp will take a really long time even to transfer small files. Perhaps that's what happened in my case. When the app was taken down, I was really hopeful that the company would address this, but it is still using the same transfer method.One of the comments under the announcement post states, "The app was built because we got tired of emailing files to ourselves." This honestly gives me the impression that the team instructed an AI model to design a tool so we wouldn't have to email pictures to ourselves, and Nothing Warp came out as a result. I really don't think there's anything extraordinary about this application.

In fact, there are plenty of options available online that support cross-platform transfer, and too without asking you for your Google account. LocalSend , for instance, can easily transfer files between devices running different operating systems. All you need to do is ensure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

It's very easy to transfer files between two devices if both are running the same operating system. But things get complicated when you need to move files between completely different operating systems, for instance, Windows and Android. Nothing introduced the Warp app to tackle this situation.