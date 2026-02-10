Nothing wants you to start vibe coding your own personalized mini apps

Create apps shaped exactly around your specific needs and context. That's what Essential Apps are. You describe what you need. AI builds it. It appears on your phone's home screen, ready to use. One billion apps for one billion people. Beta starts today on Nothing Playground. pic.twitter.com/tgqi0aq64r

You get what you ask for

Nothing says that it will expand the Essential Apps capabilities with an OS update in late February. That update will add activity recognition, usage statistics, sensor data, and system Weather API capabilities to the apps. The company also says a native Playground app is coming soon.Later this year, the company plans to move Essential Apps to a public release. The company says it wants to make sure system integrations are stable and to confirm the device compatibility before making the move. Meanwhile, the platform “will continue to gain deeper system integrations, expanded design capabilities and broader device support.”Building your own app sounds nice, but it can be a little more complicated than mindlessly tapping your great app idea. In fact, the most difficult part of properly using AI tools is learning how to write good prompts. They need to be detailed and specific, otherwise you risk getting underwhelming results.Once that’s settled, it could be exciting to have your personal app on your home screen, but I doubt that’s the future of mobile apps. I do have some weirdly specific app ideas, but I’m also happy with what those knowledgeable app developers have been offering me so far.