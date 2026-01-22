Flagship Nothing Phone (3) 16/512GB drops to its best price after hefty $180 discount
The phone is definitely worth getting right now, so don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Apple’s iPhones and Samsung’s Galaxy phones represent the majority of smartphones out there, the Nothing Phone (3) is the flagship you’ll want to rock if you’re after a high-end smartphone that stands out from the crowd. With its unconventional design and striking Glyph interface, this sleek fella definitely catches eyes the moment you pull it out of your pocket. And right now, it is an unmissable choice for bargain hunters.While
Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, it has enough firepower to tackle demanding tasks and games with ease. And with its stunning 6.7-inch OLED display featuring a 2800 x 1260 resolution and HDR support, it offers gorgeous visuals, allowing you to savor every YouTube video. What’s more, it has a high 120Hz refresh rate, making everything feel snappy and responsive.
On the back, you get an impressive triple 50MP camera system that takes detailed pictures with vibrant colors. While the processing can occasionally look a bit artificial, it does a solid job most of the time, delivering natural-looking photos you'll enjoy every time you want to relive a specific memory.
Amazon is selling the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage at a generous $180 discount, letting you pick one up for less than $720. I don’t know about you, but for me, that’s a phenomenal price for a top-tier phone with that much RAM and storage. In fact, this is the best price I’ve come across so far for this exact model, making it a no-brainer choice.
To top it all off, you also get a hefty 5,150mAh battery on board, which can get you through an intense day without the need to reach for a charger. And when you consider that Nothing is promising five years of OS updates, the Phone (3) becomes a true long-term investment that will serve you well for years—all for under $720. So, don’t hesitate—take advantage of this deal now!
