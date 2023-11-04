The awesome Nothing Phone (1) 128GB mid-ranger is now 30% OFF its price on Amazon UK, and it's a true bargain

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
We have amazing news for you if you are located in the UK and are in the market for a new mid-range smartphone. At the moment, Amazon UK is offering the 128GB version of the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing's first-ever smartphone, for 30% off its price, allowing you to snatch this bad boy with an awesome £120 price cut.

While the Nothing Phone (1) is a first-gen device, it's a pretty reliable mid-range smartphone with good performance. It's powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and packs 8GB of RAM, and has enough firepower to deal with day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos with ease.

In addition to its good performance, the phone takes lovely photos with its 50 MP main and 16 MP selfie cameras. Additionally, the main sensor can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can capture videos in up to 1080p at 30fps.

Another nice selling point of the Nothing Phone (1) is that it packs a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel even faster. Also, the handset is powered by a 4500 mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone has 33W wired charging, which takes around 70 minutes to fill the tank to 100%.

Overall, the Nothing Phone (1) is a nice mid-range phone, which is now even more affordable thanks to Amazon UK's current £120 discount. Just be sure to get your discounted Nothing Phone (1) right now, without any dilly-dallying. Such nice discounts often disappear pretty fast, and it would be a shame if you miss out on this opportunity to snatch a brand-new Nothing Phone (1) for way less than usual.
