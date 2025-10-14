Nothing might drop one more phone before 2026 – and it won’t break the bank
Leaks point to a stripped-down Phone (3a) Lite that could launch globally in the coming months.
Phone (3a). | Image credit – PhoneArena
It looks like Nothing isn’t done making headlines this year – a new leak hints that a “Lite” version of the Phone (3a) might be on the way.
A new addition to the Phone (3a) lineup might be coming soon
Nothing kicked off the year strong with the launch of the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro back in March. Then, over the summer, rumors started swirling about a possible Lite model. And now, a new report is adding more weight to that story – the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite could be arriving before the year wraps up.
Details are scarce for now, but word is the phone may come in just one variant — 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage – and possibly only in Black and White color options.
That’s pretty much all that’s known so far, though it is fair to assume this would be the most affordable entry in the (3a) lineup. As the “Lite” name suggests, it’ll likely tone things down a bit in specs and price.
Design-wise, my guess is that it could end up looking more like the Phone (2a) than the Phone (3a), maybe with only two cameras on the back. We’ll find out more once leaks start picking up – or if Nothing decides to start teasing it officially.
The Phone (3a) Lite is said to be launching globally before the end of this year.
This move makes sense for Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a). | Image credit – PhoneArena
Adding a Lite model would be a clever play for Nothing. It would target the more budget-conscious crowd – sitting comfortably below the $415 Phone (3a) while still staying above Nothing’s even cheaper CMF lineup.
If this release happens, it could also hint at what’s coming next year. The company might be planning to expand the future Phone (4a) lineup even further, making 2026 another big year for Nothing fans.
What to expect from the Lite version
As I already mentioned, specs haven’t leaked yet, but there are a few logical guesses to make. The Phone (3a) Lite could keep a 5,000mAh battery like the Phone (3a) and (2a), feature a 6.7-inch display, and support a dynamic refresh rate.
For now, we’ll just have to wait and see – but it’s clear Nothing still has a few surprises up its sleeve before the year is over.
