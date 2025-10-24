Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Nothing is testing shady ads on the lock screen with its latest beta software

The Nothing OS 4.0 beta is out, and one of its most noticeable new features is actually a little disturbing.

By
The Nothing Phone (3a) can access the Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta now.
Nothing has just announced the expansion of the Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta to owners of the Phone (3a) and (3a Pro), allowing them to check out what’s new. Unfortunately, one of the coolest-sounding new features of the Android 16-based software turns out to be all about ads on your lock screen.

Lock Glimpse on Nothing OS 4.0 is just a way to serve ads on your lock screen


Nothing OS 4.0 has a new lock screen tool called Lock Glimpse, which is supposed to add curated, high-quality wallpapers to your lock screen. Those come at a price, though, as the wallpapers appear to include embedded links to what’s described inside the settings as “captivating content,” but it’s just ads.

The ads were spotted by @AnshuTechblog, who shared photos and videos of how the feature functions on Twitter. Every wallpaper comes with text on the bottom that’s part of articles that open with a tap. That’s far from a standard wallpaper slideshow aimed at refreshing your lock screen.


What appears even more disturbing is the provider of the wallpapers/ads. A Reddit user spotted that it's a Chinese digital ad platform called Bouyan.

Lock Glimpse is off by default. For now



Nothing’s only saving grace is that Lock Glimpse is off by default. Other similar “features” didn’t work in that way. Some affordable phones, including devices from Motorola and Samsung, have a feature called Glance Lock Screen, which serves ads on the lock screen and is on by default. 

That feature is provided by a company called Glance, which denied putting ads on the lock screen of phones in the US in 2022. However, earlier this year, Samsung and Glance announced the Glance AI feature, which was announced as a new shopping and styling platform.

When describing Lock Glimpse, Nothing doesn’t say anything about the use of AI, but some wallpapers certainly give AI-generated vibes. While not necessarily a problem, that could irritate some users even more.

Certainly disappointing


I hope this feature causes backlash big enough to force Nothing to remove the feature from its software. The company’s whole marketing strategy is centered around listening to the user and providing the best possible user experience. Here’s a chance for Nothing to live up to the expectations it has set for itself.

