Samsung partners with Glance AI to make your lock screen do more than just show notifications

US Galaxy users can now explore personalized style suggestions without unlocking their phones

Samsung Apps
Samsung Galaxy users in the US are getting a new kind of lock screen experience. Through a partnership between Glance and the Samsung Galaxy Store, users will now be able to try on outfits digitally, explore AI-curated looks, and shop directly from their phones — all from their lock screen.

Glance, the Google-backed company that previously made headlines for its ad-filled content feeds on Android, has introduced Glance AI, a new shopping and styling platform. This latest version is focused on delivering a more personalized and optional experience, with Samsung users in the US getting exclusive access.

Glance AI uses generative AI to let users see themselves in recommended outfits by analyzing just one photo. The platform creates realistic images showing users in different styles, helping them decide what suits them before they make a purchase. It's designed to work as both an app and a lock screen feature, and users can save or share their styled images as wallpapers or on social media.

Powered by Google's Gemini and Imagen models, Glance AI also connects users with products from over 400 brands. Shopping suggestions are updated based on trends, local events, and social media, with features like flash sales and quick purchase options to keep things timely and relevant.

Glance AI on a Samsung device’s lock screen
Glance AI on a Samsung device’s lock screen. | Image credit — Glance


This launch reflects a shift in Glance's approach. While earlier versions of its lock screen product drew criticism for being too ad-focused, the new Glance AI is fully opt-in and offers more user control. The experience is designed to blend AI recommendations with everyday mobile use, rather than interrupt it.

Glance AI is driven by a core human truth: we want to become the best version of ourselves. What stands between that aspiration and reality is the awareness of what is possible, or access to platforms that enable this. Glance AI helps consumers discover and visualize what's possible, starting with an outfit that makes them look and feel great, and own it with just a tap on the platform. Samsung's commitment to enable Glance AI across its devices in the US ensures consumers enjoy an experience where inspirational commerce and content converge.
— Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Glance & InMobi

Meanwhile, Samsung views the partnership as part of its broader strategy to deliver more meaningful content through the Galaxy Store. In fact, Glance AI was praised by Jason Shim, Head of Samsung Galaxy Store USA, as a perfect example of the quality content the store wants to deliver.

Together, Glance and Samsung aim to create a mobile experience where users can discover trends, get styling ideas, and shop quickly, all without opening an app. The lock screen, once just a place to check notifications, may now become a key part of how people interact with their phones.
Johanna Romero
