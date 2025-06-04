Samsung partners with Glance AI to make your lock screen do more than just show notifications





This launch reflects a shift in Glance's approach. While earlier versions of its lock screen product



— Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, Glance & InMobi

Meanwhile, Samsung views the partnership as part of its broader strategy to deliver more meaningful content through the Galaxy Store. In fact, Glance AI was praised by Jason Shim, Head of Samsung Galaxy Store USA, as a perfect example of the quality content the store wants to deliver.



Samsung Galaxy users in the US are getting a new kind of lock screen experience. Through a partnership between Glance and the Samsung Galaxy Store, users will now be able to try on outfits digitally, explore AI-curated looks, and shop directly from their phones — all from their lock screen.Glance, the Google-backed company that previously made headlines for its ad-filled content feeds on Android, has introduced Glance AI, a new shopping and styling platform. This latest version is focused on delivering a more personalized and optional experience, with Samsung users in the US getting exclusive access.Glance AI uses generative AI to let users see themselves in recommended outfits by analyzing just one photo. The platform creates realistic images showing users in different styles, helping them decide what suits them before they make a purchase. It's designed to work as both an app and a lock screen feature, and users can save or share their styled images as wallpapers or on social media.Powered by Google's Gemini and Imagen models, Glance AI also connects users with products from over 400 brands. Shopping suggestions are updated based on trends, local events, and social media, with features like flash sales and quick purchase options to keep things timely and relevant.