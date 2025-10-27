Nothing confirms controversial changes to its phones, starting with the Phone (3a) Lite
The company that promised “no bloatware” is changing course.
Nothing has announced plans to introduce pre-installed apps and ads on its phones, claiming the move will help subsidize cheaper devices like the upcoming Phone (3a) Lite.
The company has officially confirmed that the Phone (3a) Lite will debut later this week, but the bigger story is this strategic shift. Starting with select non-flagship models, Nothing will begin including pre-installed apps and optional lock screen ads as part of a new effort to offset rising hardware costs.
A new direction for Nothing OS
The change comes just days after users spotted a new feature called Lock Glimpse in the latest Android 16 beta for Nothing OS 4.0 — a rotating wallpaper tool that displays what the company calls “captivating content” on the lock screen. While it’s currently disabled by default, the feature drew immediate comparisons to Glance, the ad-supported lock screen found on lower-cost Motorola and Xiaomi devices.
Nothing says it will keep these partner apps to a minimum, make them easy to remove, and remain transparent about which are preloaded. As for Lock Glimpse, the feature will reportedly stay optional (at least for now) though its availability may depend on the region and device tier.
The company has officially confirmed that the Phone (3a) Lite will debut later this week, but the bigger story is this strategic shift. Starting with select non-flagship models, Nothing will begin including pre-installed apps and optional lock screen ads as part of a new effort to offset rising hardware costs.
A new direction for Nothing OS
Lock Glimpse or Glance déjà vu? Nothing’s new “captivating content” sure sounds familiar. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The change comes just days after users spotted a new feature called Lock Glimpse in the latest Android 16 beta for Nothing OS 4.0 — a rotating wallpaper tool that displays what the company calls “captivating content” on the lock screen. While it’s currently disabled by default, the feature drew immediate comparisons to Glance, the ad-supported lock screen found on lower-cost Motorola and Xiaomi devices.
Now, Nothing has confirmed that Lock Glimpse — along with “carefully considered” third-party apps — will roll out to future budget devices. The company states this method follows industry standards because it enables better control of bill of materials (BOM) expenses which smaller companies face.
Most brands also have software-based revenue streams, the most straightforward being pre-installed partner apps and services. This is a common approach across the industry, including for established brands like Samsung.
Ads on the lock screen, but with “full control”
Nothing says it will keep these partner apps to a minimum, make them easy to remove, and remain transparent about which are preloaded. As for Lock Glimpse, the feature will reportedly stay optional (at least for now) though its availability may depend on the region and device tier.
The company has made a significant change because it used to specialize in delivering Android devices with no bloatware and a pure Android interface. The company faces a risk of losing its initial supporters because Nothing OS users appreciated its basic design and absence of advertising features.
What to expect from the Phone (3a) Lite
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will launch on October 29. Teaser images show what looks like a slim design and possibly a single Glyph LED on the back. The specifications remain under wraps for now, but the “Lite” branding suggests the phone will target a lower price tier than the Nothing Phone (3a). That also makes it a likely candidate to debut these new monetization features.
Recommended Stories
Nothing became the first Android manufacturer to implement this strategy when Samsung and Xiaomi and OnePlus started using advertising and preloaded app partnerships to reduce their hardware costs. The company needs to protect its independent status as an alternative to mainstream Android brands through its new advertising approach.
The future of Lock Glimpse as a background feature remains uncertain because Nothing needs to show complete transparency about the Phone (3a) Lite when it releases.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: