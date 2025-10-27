Nothing confirms controversial changes to its phones, starting with the Phone (3a) Lite

A new direction for Nothing OS









The change comes just days after users spotted a new feature called Lock Glimpse in the latest



The change comes just days after users spotted a new feature called Lock Glimpse in the latest Android 16 beta for Nothing OS 4.0 — a rotating wallpaper tool that displays what the company calls “captivating content” on the lock screen. While it’s currently disabled by default, the feature drew immediate comparisons to Glance, the ad-supported lock screen found on lower-cost Motorola and Xiaomi devices.





Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Now, Nothing has confirmed that Lock Glimpse — along with “carefully considered” third-party apps — will roll out to future budget devices. The company states this method follows industry standards because it enables better control of bill of materials (BOM) expenses which smaller companies face.





Ads on the lock screen, but with “full control”

Nothing says it will keep these partner apps to a minimum, make them easy to remove, and remain transparent about which are preloaded. As for Lock Glimpse, the feature will reportedly stay optional (at least for now) though its availability may depend on the region and device tier.



The company has made a significant change because it used to specialize in delivering Android devices with no bloatware and a pure Android interface. The company faces a risk of losing its initial supporters because Nothing OS users appreciated its basic design and absence of advertising features.



Would this affect your decision to buy a Phone (3a) Lite? Yes — I want a clean, ad-free experience No — if it makes the phone cheaper, I’m fine with it Maybe — as long as I can remove the apps and disable the a I was never interested in Nothing phones to begin with Yes — I want a clean, ad-free experience 60.61% No — if it makes the phone cheaper, I’m fine with it 3.03% Maybe — as long as I can remove the apps and disable the a 15.15% I was never interested in Nothing phones to begin with 21.21%



The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will launch on October 29. Teaser images show what looks like a slim design and possibly a single Glyph LED on the back. The specifications remain under wraps for now, but the “Lite” branding suggests the phone will target a lower price tier than the Nothing Phone (3a). That also makes it a likely candidate to debut these new monetization features.



The future of Lock Glimpse as a background feature remains uncertain because Nothing needs to show complete transparency about the Phone (3a) Lite when it releases. Nothing became the first Android manufacturer to implement this strategy when Samsung and Xiaomi and OnePlus started using advertising and preloaded app partnerships to reduce their hardware costs. The company needs to protect its independent status as an alternative to mainstream Android brands through its new advertising approach.The future of Lock Glimpse as a background feature remains uncertain because Nothing needs to show complete transparency about the Phone (3a) Lite when it releases.

