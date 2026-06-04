A new Surface Pro with Snapdragon X2 Elite power leaks in great detail ahead of June 16 launch





latest iPad Pros are both younger and significantly cheaper (in their entry-level variants), you'll probably be delighted to find out that an upgraded 13-inch Surface Pro edition is Of course, if you don't feel comfortable considering a two-year-old Windows-powered slate normally priced at $1,499.99 and up when Apple'sare both younger and significantly cheaper (in their entry-level variants), you'll probably be delighted to find out that an upgraded 13-inch Surface Pro edition is likely coming in less than two weeks

These are some of the key Surface Pro (2026) specs





13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED touchscreen;

12-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset;

Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 80 TOPS;

Qualcomm Hexagon GPU;

Removable Gen 4 solid-state drive with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage space;

Up to 32GB RAM;

Up to 15.5 hours of battery life in local video playback;

Two USB-C/USB4 ports;

Black, Platinum, and Dune color options.



Clearly, this does not constitute a full spec sheet, and it doesn't allow me to get a complete picture of every upgrade and change Microsoft's new 13-inch Surface Pro tablet will bring to the table over the 2024 generation.



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But I have no doubt that the most important improvement will be made in the processing power department, where a Snapdragon X2 Elite SoC is ready to deliver up to 50 percent more overall performance than the already zippy Snapdragon X Elite inside the Surface Pro 13 (11th Gen). Said 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, mind you, was found to outperform Apple's M4 in most popular benchmarks, while the X2 Elite is generally considered superior to the M5 chip that powers the iPad Pro (2025) duo.

Will you consider buying the Surface Pro 13 (2026)? Maybe, but only if it's not outrageously expensive. Definitely, no matter how much it costs. Yes, but only the Snapdragon X2 Plus variant. I think I'll stick with my iPad. I think I'll stick with my Android tablet. I don't want to give up my current Surface Pro. Vote 4 Votes





The 80 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second) touted by the Hexagon NPU (Neural Processing Unit) of the next-gen Surface Pro will also crush the 45 TOPS support of Microsoft's previous 13-inch powerhouse, resulting in what sounds like a massive improvement in AI performance as well. And then you have the battery endurance department, where the solid 14-hour promise of the 2024 Surface Pro 13 is set to become even more impressive on the 2026 edition.

Are there other variants in the pipeline as well?





Probably, although unlike this one, they're not "confirmed" just yet. The 2024 generation, remember, allowed its buyers to choose between a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite and a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, as well as a super-sharp OLED touchscreen and a slightly lower-quality LCD panel, and my hunch tells me you'll get similar options for the 2026 edition too.









Naturally, if Microsoft is also working on a new model with a Snapdragon X2 Plus chipset instead of an X2 Elite and a more modest LCD touchscreen than the "brilliant" OLED display on this high-end variant leaked today, said lower-end tablet will be significantly more affordable as well.

Expected Surface Pro (2026) release date and prices





If WinFuture's Roland Quandt is to be trusted here (and he usually is), Microsoft's upgraded 13-inch Surface Pro will be unveiled on June 16 and presumably commercially released shortly after that date.









As far as pricing is concerned, all I can do is give you a few (semi) educated guesses based on how much the Surface Pro (2024) currently costs. I'd expect a 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite version with an OLED panel and 512GB SSD, for instance, to fetch $1,799.99, while a lower-end model with the same ultra-powerful processor and super-sharp screen but only 256 gigs of internal storage space could start at around $1,500.





That sounds pretty extravagant, I know, and I'm not very optimistic regarding the Snapdragon X2 Plus variant either, which is likely to cost at least $1,200 at launch. Yes, without a keyboard or stylus included.