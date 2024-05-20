New Surface Pro pre-orders begin; OLED display option, AI, ARM processor, wireless keyboard

The 11 and 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) models aren't the only tablets to debut an OLED screen this month. Today, Microsoft introduced its new Surface Pro and while the manufacturer has seemingly dropped the use of numbers after the Surface Pro name, it has added an OLED display option for those willing to shell out more money for a higher quality display that eliminates the need for a backlight and delivers deeper blacks and better contrast. OLED also consumes less power than LCD.











A dedicated CoPilot key on the wireless Flex Keyboard can quickly get you working with AI and the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that drives the AI capabilities of the device runs up to 45 trillion operations per second. Powered by either the Snapdragon X Elite or Snapdragon X Plus processors, the Surface Pro will be ARM-powered and will run as much as 90% faster. Microsoft also says that the new device will feature an all-day battery life with up to 14 hours of video playback and up to 10 hours of active web usage.











The Surface Pro will come with either 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x RAM. A removable solid-state drive provides storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The Surface Pro carries a Gorilla Glass 5-protected 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2880 x 1920 (267 PPI). The device supports Wi-Fi 7 and works with the second edition Surface Slim Pen. Windows 11 is pre-installed and yes, the kickstand is still designed into the product. Color options are Sapphire, Dune, Black, and Platinum.





A 1440p front-facing camera comes with the new Surface Pro and there is a 10.5MP Ultra-HD rear camera. There is also a Windows Hello face authentication camera and later this year a variant of the device will be available with 5G connectivity.



