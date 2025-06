New macOS theme hints at something big

Worldwide Developers Conference

Gurman believes that macOS 26 will be a significant change over its predecessor. If I had to guess, we’re going to get a lot more productivity-focused improvements. Apple is apparently bringing certain long-awaited macOS features to iPadOS this year, so it only stands to reason that macOS itself is getting new goodies too.While WWDC 2025 will be a much more subdued affair compared to last year’s event, Apple is likely going to be announcing Apple Intelligence support for its developer tools. I wouldn’t be surprised if similar small-scale AI support for certain features in macOS gets expanded on with Tahoe.Apple is saving its AI advancements for next year, when it hopes to catch up to Samsung and Google in that regard. This year’s software overhaul is the company’s way of getting the hype going without outright admitting that it has fallen behind in the tech industry’s newest craze.Then again, given how most consumers feel about AI, Apple’s redesign might be the most interesting announcement we see this year.