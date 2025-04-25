New iPadOS 19 rumor hints at the Mac-like features you've been waiting for









Let's face it, the iPad has always been powerful hardware held back a bit by its software, at least when it comes to heavy-duty work. We got Split View and Slide Over, which were steps in the right direction. Let's face it, the iPad has always been powerful hardware held back a bit by its software, at least when it comes to heavy-duty work. We got Split View and Slide Over, which were steps in the right direction.

Then came Stage Manager in iPadOS 16, Apple's big attempt at real windowing. But honestly, the reception was kinda mixed. Some found it clunky, and it didn't quite feel as smooth as working on a Mac or even using competitor features like Samsung DeX on Galaxy devices. People just kept wanting a more familiar, desktop-like setup.



So what's supposedly coming in iPadOS 19? First up, a Mac-style Menu Bar. The idea is that when you snap on a Magic Keyboard, you'll see that familiar bar at the top with File, Edit, etc., just like on macOS. This could make finding options in apps way easier instead of hunting for hidden buttons.



Then there's Stage Manager 2.0. It's meant to be a better version of the current multitasking system, kicking in automatically when the keyboard is attached. The rumor talks about smoother app switching and window handling, basically making things feel more productive and less fiddly. If done right, this could make using multiple apps feel much more natural.



Now, as exciting as this all sounds, let's remember that this is still just a rumor. The source has a mixed track record, so maybe take it with a grain of salt. But it does line up with other hints we've heard about Apple wanting to boost the iPad's work cred.



Recommended Stories

If Apple actually shows off a slick Menu Bar and a truly improved Stage Manager at WWDC, iPadOS 19 could be a really exciting update, maybe finally letting the iPad live up to that "laptop replacement" potential for more people. We'll have to wait and see.