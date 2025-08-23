Your orange iPhone 17 Pro will look like this in Apple’s new phone case
If you don't like how this looks, you can skip tuning in for the iPhone 17 announcement next month.
Along with the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is also reportedly working on new iPhone cases that will aim to be more rugged than their predecessors. Thankfully, with an accurately-designed dummy unit, we can know precisely what the orange iPhone 17 Pro will look like in Apple’s new phone cases.
That color is the new option for the iPhone 17 Pro, a sort of more fiery Desert Titanium, in my opinion. Reception towards both this color, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro’s new design, has been very mixed across online circles. While I personally think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great, I will also admit that Apple is risking giving up its iconic and recognizable flagship look.
The new “TechWoven” phone cases are apparently an upgrade over the previous “FineWoven” cases, which faced durability issues, and often broke apart soon after purchase. Though I’m not a fan of slapping a case on a beautifully designed phone, the TechWoven case does look quite pretty. Better than your standard silicone phone case, at the very least.
In addition to the video above, the same source also has real-world images of what Apple’s TechWoven phone cases will look like. The cases will apparently be available in the following colors:
It is the Sienna color case that is shown above with the orange iPhone 17 Pro.
The new phone cases look pretty neat in real-world photos, in my opinion.
However, despite the company’s efforts at improving the new cases over its previous ones, the TechWoven cases will likely still show signs of wear and tear faster than silicone cases. Sure, TechWoven may last longer than FineWoven, but the nature of the material used means that it won’t stay this pristine for long.
New iPhone 17 TechWoven Case looks so good pic.twitter.com/dZe3zmWCw3— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 22, 2025
Orange iPhone 17 Pro in Apple’s new “TechWoven” phone case. | Video credit — Majin Bu
- Black
- Blue
- Green
- Purple
- Sienna
Apple’s new TechWoven phone cases
Apple’s new TechWoven phone cases in all colors for the iPhone 17. | Image credit — Majin Bu
Personally, being as basic as I am, I think that the black case looks the nicest. But, with the new rumored Liquid Glass iPhone 17 color, I wouldn’t even think of using a case this year.
