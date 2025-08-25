The colorful array of iPhone 17’s new Liquid Glass inspired cases has leaked with images
These are all of the colors that you will be able to get a phone case for your iPhone 17 in.
The iPhone 17 series will apparently be getting new silicone cases that Apple is calling Liquid Silicone. Though initial details weren’t too fleshed out, a new leak has basically put all the guesswork to rest, and we even have images.
The Liquid Silicone phone cases will be available in the following colors:
These cases will be available for the entire iPhone 17 series, which includes the new iPhone 17 Air that is replacing the previous Plus models.
Interestingly, the source of this leak was also able to provide details about other colors that the company had also tested, but canceled. We may even see these canceled colors later as special releases.
The canned colors were:
While decent, I think that only the Carambola case stood out from this lineup, so I can see why the company canceled these.
This same source has previously hinted that these Liquid Silicone cases will have a special Liquid Glass design. There are no details on this at the moment, and the renders above do not show any such effects. If I had to guess, it might be similar to the alleged new Liquid Glass color for the iPhone 17 Pro.
Fortunately, Apple has thought about the users who may not be all too thrilled with everything centering around Liquid Glass. There have also been leaks about Apple’s new TechWoven phone cases, an improvement over the company’s previous FineWoven cases that broke apart way too easily.
And this isn’t all! Apple may even bring back an iPhone 4 case for the iPhone 17 Air, likely to help the latter remain looking super slim even when it’s being protected from accidental drops. So, combined with the redesign this year, it’s looking like a very choice-heavy season for iPhone fans.
And we’re only getting started, because Apple has a plan that spans three years.
The Liquid Silicone phone cases will be available in the following colors:
- Midnight Black
- Gray Blue
- Dark Blue
- Celadon
- Grass Green
- Pale Orange
- Deep Orange
- And Fog Purple
These cases will be available for the entire iPhone 17 series, which includes the new iPhone 17 Air that is replacing the previous Plus models.
All color options for the new Liquid Silicone cases for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. | Image credit — Majin Bu
Interestingly, the source of this leak was also able to provide details about other colors that the company had also tested, but canceled. We may even see these canceled colors later as special releases.
The canned colors were:
- Black
- Crag Grey
- Tannin
- Lake Green
- And Carambola
While decent, I think that only the Carambola case stood out from this lineup, so I can see why the company canceled these.
Canceled colors for iPhone 17 cases. | Image credit — Majin Bu
This same source has previously hinted that these Liquid Silicone cases will have a special Liquid Glass design. There are no details on this at the moment, and the renders above do not show any such effects. If I had to guess, it might be similar to the alleged new Liquid Glass color for the iPhone 17 Pro.
Fortunately, Apple has thought about the users who may not be all too thrilled with everything centering around Liquid Glass. There have also been leaks about Apple’s new TechWoven phone cases, an improvement over the company’s previous FineWoven cases that broke apart way too easily.
And this isn’t all! Apple may even bring back an iPhone 4 case for the iPhone 17 Air, likely to help the latter remain looking super slim even when it’s being protected from accidental drops. So, combined with the redesign this year, it’s looking like a very choice-heavy season for iPhone fans.
And we’re only getting started, because Apple has a plan that spans three years.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: