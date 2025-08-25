Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

The colorful array of iPhone 17’s new Liquid Glass inspired cases has leaked with images

These are all of the colors that you will be able to get a phone case for your iPhone 17 in.

Leaked iPhone 17 Liquid Silicone phone case colors
The iPhone 17 series will apparently be getting new silicone cases that Apple is calling Liquid Silicone. Though initial details weren’t too fleshed out, a new leak has basically put all the guesswork to rest, and we even have images.

The Liquid Silicone phone cases will be available in the following colors:

  • Midnight Black
  • Gray Blue
  • Dark Blue
  • Celadon
  • Grass Green
  • Pale Orange
  • Deep Orange
  • And Fog Purple

These cases will be available for the entire iPhone 17 series, which includes the new iPhone 17 Air that is replacing the previous Plus models.

All color options for the new Liquid Silicone cases for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. | Image credit — Majin Bu

Interestingly, the source of this leak was also able to provide details about other colors that the company had also tested, but canceled. We may even see these canceled colors later as special releases.

The canned colors were:

  • Black
  • Crag Grey
  • Tannin
  • Lake Green
  • And Carambola

While decent, I think that only the Carambola case stood out from this lineup, so I can see why the company canceled these.



This same source has previously hinted that these Liquid Silicone cases will have a special Liquid Glass design. There are no details on this at the moment, and the renders above do not show any such effects. If I had to guess, it might be similar to the alleged new Liquid Glass color for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Are you looking forward to Apple's Liquid Glass obsession?

Vote View Result


Fortunately, Apple has thought about the users who may not be all too thrilled with everything centering around Liquid Glass. There have also been leaks about Apple’s new TechWoven phone cases, an improvement over the company’s previous FineWoven cases that broke apart way too easily.

And this isn’t all! Apple may even bring back an iPhone 4 case for the iPhone 17 Air, likely to help the latter remain looking super slim even when it’s being protected from accidental drops. So, combined with the redesign this year, it’s looking like a very choice-heavy season for iPhone fans.

And we’re only getting started, because Apple has a plan that spans three years.

