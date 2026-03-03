Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to a massive $900 on the latest Galaxy S26 line-up right now!

Google's 'vanilla' Pixel 10 becomes an irresistible bargain at one of its best-ever discounts

This is a much better deal than the new Pixel 10a.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 10 in hand
The Pixel 10 is a compact powerhouse with an excellent spec sheet. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're a hardcore Google fan on a relatively tight budget, I hope you're not actually thinking about getting the search giant's latest derivative and overall disappointing mid-range Android handset. But if you are, you should definitely stop before you make a huge mistake and pick the high-end Pixel 10 over the Pixel 10a.

Yes, the difference in the two's prices is typically pretty large, but if you hurry, the Google Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 can be yours at only $100 more than its Tensor G4-settling cousin. How is that possible? Through Woot's money-saving magic, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer currently sells an unlocked Google Pixel 10 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition at $599 instead of its $799 list price.

Google Pixel 10

$599
$799
$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color, New Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 10

$115 off (14%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Lemongrass Color
Buy at Amazon

What's the catch? Well, you do need to be okay with purchasing a Canadian version of the 2025-released phone, which Woot guarantees will work flawlessly on your US network of choice. You'll even get a full 1-year warranty for total (and typical) peace of mind, so all in all, I'm not sure if this can be considered a "catch" (let alone a dealbreaker for anyone).

Recommended For You

Now, in case you're wondering, yes, the Pixel 10 has been marked down by $200 a few times before at a few major US retailers. The 6.3-inch device with 128GB internal storage space, 12GB RAM, and a triple rear-facing camera system even scored a heftier $250 discount around the holidays, but obviously, that's all in the past and unlikely to happen again anytime soon.

At the time of this writing, the best discount offered by Amazon is only $115, which naturally pales in comparison with Woot's killer new deal and doesn't even come straight from the e-commerce giant but a third-party seller.

Of course, that means the Amazon-owned e-tailer may not be able to keep its exceptional promotion going for long, especially with a single storage variant and a single Obsidian colorway in stock. Technically, March 7 is the offer's expiration date, but I doubt Woot's inventory will hold up four whole days.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15847 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
T-Mobile customers will soon get a major connectivity boost
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only model that matters this year for three reasons

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless