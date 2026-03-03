Google's 'vanilla' Pixel 10 becomes an irresistible bargain at one of its best-ever discounts
This is a much better deal than the new Pixel 10a.
The Pixel 10 is a compact powerhouse with an excellent spec sheet. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're a hardcore Google fan on a relatively tight budget, I hope you're not actually thinking about getting the search giant's latest derivative and overall disappointing mid-range Android handset. But if you are, you should definitely stop before you make a huge mistake and pick the high-end Pixel 10 over the Pixel 10a.
Yes, the difference in the two's prices is typically pretty large, but if you hurry, the Google Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 can be yours at only $100 more than its Tensor G4-settling cousin. How is that possible? Through Woot's money-saving magic, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer currently sells an unlocked Google Pixel 10 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition at $599 instead of its $799 list price.
What's the catch? Well, you do need to be okay with purchasing a Canadian version of the 2025-released phone, which Woot guarantees will work flawlessly on your US network of choice. You'll even get a full 1-year warranty for total (and typical) peace of mind, so all in all, I'm not sure if this can be considered a "catch" (let alone a dealbreaker for anyone).
Now, in case you're wondering, yes, the Pixel 10 has been marked down by $200 a few times before at a few major US retailers. The 6.3-inch device with 128GB internal storage space, 12GB RAM, and a triple rear-facing camera system even scored a heftier $250 discount around the holidays, but obviously, that's all in the past and unlikely to happen again anytime soon.
At the time of this writing, the best discount offered by Amazon is only $115, which naturally pales in comparison with Woot's killer new deal and doesn't even come straight from the e-commerce giant but a third-party seller.
Of course, that means the Amazon-owned e-tailer may not be able to keep its exceptional promotion going for long, especially with a single storage variant and a single Obsidian colorway in stock. Technically, March 7 is the offer's expiration date, but I doubt Woot's inventory will hold up four whole days.
