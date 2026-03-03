Google's 'vanilla' Pixel 10 becomes an irresistible bargain at one of its best-ever discounts





Yes, the difference in the two's prices is typically pretty large, but if you hurry, the Google Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 Yes, the difference in the two's prices is typically pretty large, but if you hurry, the Google Tensor G5-poweredcan be yours at only $100 more than its Tensor G4-settling cousin. How is that possible? Through Woot's money-saving magic, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer currently sells an unlocked Google Pixel 10 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition at $599 instead of its $799 list price.

Google Pixel 10 $599 $799 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color, New Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Woot Google Pixel 10 $115 off (14%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Lemongrass Color Buy at Amazon





What's the catch? Well, you do need to be okay with purchasing a Canadian version of the 2025-released phone, which Woot guarantees will work flawlessly on your US network of choice. You'll even get a full 1-year warranty for total (and typical) peace of mind, so all in all, I'm not sure if this can be considered a "catch" (let alone a dealbreaker for anyone).



Now, in case you're wondering, yes, the Pixel 10 has been marked down by $200 a few times before at a few major US retailers. The 6.3-inch device with 128GB internal storage space, 12GB RAM, and a triple rear-facing camera system even scored a heftier $250 discount around the holidays, but obviously, that's all in the past and unlikely to happen again anytime soon.





At the time of this writing, the best discount offered by Amazon is only $115, which naturally pales in comparison with Woot's killer new deal and doesn't even come straight from the e-commerce giant but a third-party seller.





Of course, that means the Amazon-owned e-tailer may not be able to keep its exceptional promotion going for long, especially with a single storage variant and a single Obsidian colorway in stock. Technically, March 7 is the offer's expiration date, but I doubt Woot's inventory will hold up four whole days.

