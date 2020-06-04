The Motorola Razr 2 5G will catch up to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip in a key area

















The first-gen Razr, mind you, came with not only a smaller 6.2 -inch foldable P-OLED display, but also a much lower resolution of 2142 x 876 pixels compared to the 2636 x 1080 pix res of the 6.7-inch Z Flip. It will be interesting to see what Motorola can do about the Razr bezels and chin as well, which actually helped the Galaxy Z Flip squeeze that aforementioned screen into an overall shorter body.









Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 2 is expected to also sport a larger front display than its predecessor. This is arguably one of the very few strengths the original foldable Razr holds over its direct rival, measuring an already generous 2.7 inches in diagonal compared to a minuscule 1.1 inches.





We don't know exactly how high the second-gen Razr will go as far as this external screen is concerned, but if all those previous rumors pan out, the flexible handset's upgraded specs should include a Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM count, 256 gigs of internal storage space, 2,845mAh battery capacity, a 48MP rear-facing shooter, 20MP selfie camera, and 5G connectivity.





That's... still not enough to outshine the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is widely expected to come in a 5G-enabled variant too before long. Let's at least hope the Razr 2 will be commercially released shortly after its rumored announcement in September, ideally at a lower price than $1,500.



