The Motorola Razr 5G will not repeat one of its predecessor's biggest mistakes
While it's definitely no big secret that Motorola's reimagined Razr failed to set the world on fire with its sales numbers, it's also not easy to pinpoint the main reason why this nostalgia-evoking foldable smartphone was so unsuccessful compared to Samsung's similar Galaxy Z Flip.
Well, hello there, AT&T customers
Bottom line, we can think of many different explanations why this rookie foldable smartphone effort failed to get off the ground, each of which makes sense on its own, combining to form a pretty much infallible recipe for failure.
Technically, the upgraded handset hasn't been confirmed for Verizon availability yet, so Motorola could simply change its carrier partner for the exclusivity of the new foldable. But given the long-standing relationship between the Lenovo-owned device manufacturer and America's largest wireless service provider, we're ready to bet the farm that Big Red will not abandon the reborn Razr quite so fast.
Meanwhile, although the details in the newly leaked product depiction are truly impossible to make out, we can easily tell the Motorola Razr 5G will retain its predecessor's somewhat unnecessary notch and decidedly distinctive chin.
A largely unchanged design and some moderately upgraded specs
In line with those images from a few weeks ago, it appears that the chin no longer includes a capacitive fingerprint scanner, which almost certainly means the Razr 5G will come with modern screen-embedded biometric recognition technology.
Officially confirmed for a September 9 announcement, the 5G-enabled smartphone could retain the 6.2-inch main display of its 4G LTE-only forerunner before a jumbo-sized Razr 2 5G enters the market next year to challenge the 6.7-inch Galaxy Z Flip 5G powerhouse packing a Snapdragon 865+ SoC.
Speaking of power, we expect this fall's Motorola Razr 5G to come with a Snapdragon 765 processor under its hood, as well as 8 gigs of RAM. That may not sound impressive by today's ultra-high-end standards, but it should mark a notable improvement over the Snapdragon 710 and 6GB memory-packing "OG" Razr.
The problem is Motorola will need to price this thing pretty competitively in a head-to-head battle against the $1,450 Z Flip 5G if these specs pan out alongside a single 48MP rear-facing shooter, 20MP selfie camera, and total battery capacity of a little over 2,800mAh. And with the current-gen Razr normally available at an arguably exaggerated $1,500, we don't have a lot of reasons to be optimistic on that particular front. But who knows, perhaps Motorola does see the error of its ways across the board.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Motorola Razr 2 5G (13 updates)
-
Now reading
20 August The Motorola Razr 5G will not repeat one of its predecessor's biggest mistakes
-
17 August The Motorola Razr 5G is unlikely to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G in battery life
-
13 August Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
-
10 August The Motorola Razr 2 5G might end up dwarfing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G
-
1 August Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time