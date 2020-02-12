AT&T Sprint Samsung Android

The $1380 Galaxy Z Flip will be available at these AT&T stores on release date

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 12, 2020, 5:37 AM

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, what better gift to get your girlfriend than a $1380 clamshell inspired by Lancome's powder compact. That seems to be Samsung's thinking behind the Galaxy Z Flip release date that is set much, much earlier than its bread-and-butter Galaxy S line this year.

In addition to ordering online in "limited quantities," you will also be able to get to exclusive AT&T and Sprint stores to play with and eventually buy the first clamshell with flexible display and top cover made of ultrathin, bendable glass. 

We reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip yesterday, and found it fascinating to play with with nary a visible crease, and the best specs in its class of, well, two phones so far, if we count the Motorola Razr, whose specs, however, are decidedly midrange, and it is more expensive than the Flip.

Galaxy Z Flip price and release on AT&T


  • Z Flip release date: February 14, Valentine's Day
  • Price: $1380 online and in the following stores:

Oxnard, CA; 
Ventura, CA;
Lake Forest, CA; 
Chicago, IL; 
Oakbrook Terrace, IL; 
Duluth, GA; 
Athens, GA; 
Buford, GA; 
Pembroke Pines, FL; 
North Miami, FL.
Miami, FL; 
Union, NJ; 
Elmhurst, NY;
Bridgewater, NJ. 

AT&T prefaces the store and preorder listings with the obligatory "while supplies last," and this time we are inclined to believe it, as Samsung is said to produce the Galaxy Z Flip in limited quantities so as not to overshoot the initial demand.

Given that Verizon has exclusive hold on the Razr, and T-Mobile didn't order the Z Flip as it couldn't tell what will happen in the Sprint merger trial, AT&T and America's fourth largest carrier are your only options to get one, unless you buy it unlocked directly from Samsung. With the merger getting greenlit yesterday, though, T-Mobile may inherit the Galaxy Z Flip in its portfolio of phones very soon.

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

