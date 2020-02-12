The $1380 Galaxy Z Flip will be available at these AT&T stores on release date









In addition to ordering online in "limited quantities," you will also be able to get to exclusive AT&T and Sprint stores to play with and eventually buy the first clamshell with flexible display and top cover made of ultrathin, bendable glass.





We reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip yesterday, and found it fascinating to play with with nary a visible crease, and the best specs in its class of, well, two phones so far, if we count the Motorola Razr , whose specs, however, are decidedly midrange, and it is more expensive than the Flip.





Galaxy Z Flip price and release on AT&T





Z Flip release date: February 14, Valentine's Day

Price: $1380 online and in the following stores:



Oxnard, CA;

Ventura, CA;

Lake Forest, CA;

Chicago, IL;

Oakbrook Terrace, IL;

Duluth, GA;

Athens, GA;

Buford, GA;

Pembroke Pines, FL;

North Miami, FL.

Miami, FL;

Union, NJ;

Elmhurst, NY;

Bridgewater, NJ.





AT&T prefaces the store and preorder listings with the obligatory "while supplies last," and this time we are inclined to believe it, as Samsung is said to produce the Galaxy Z Flip in limited quantities so as not to overshoot the initial demand.





Given that Verizon has exclusive hold on the Razr, and T-Mobile didn't order the Z Flip as it couldn't tell what will happen in the Sprint merger trial , AT&T and America's fourth largest carrier are your only options to get one, unless you buy it unlocked directly from Samsung. With the merger getting greenlit yesterday, though, T-Mobile may inherit the Galaxy Z Flip in its portfolio of phones very soon.