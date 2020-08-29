Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

AT&T Motorola Android 5G

Leaked AT&T Motorola Razr 5G images show it will retain a slightly dated feature

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 29, 2020, 8:40 PM
Leaked AT&amp;T Motorola Razr 5G images show it will retain a slightly dated feature
The Motorola Razr 5G is expected to see the light of day on September 9 and revered leaker Evan Blass had earlier shared a couple of its images. The tipster is now back with the AT&T-branded 2020 Razr and the new content gives us our clearest look yet at the phone.

The design hasn't changed much from the OG foldable Razr but the company has surely refined it. The bezels are now thinner and the size of the chin has also been reduced.

No in-display fingerprint scanner for the Motorola Razr 5G


The new images put an end to rumors that claimed the new foldable would feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Instead, the capacitive reader is now on the back.

The pictures are in line with reports that alleged the phone would have a 48MP rear-facing camera and a 20MP front shooter. 

Per some reports, the Motorola Razr will retain its predecessor's 6.2-inches OLED screen, but others imply that the display will grow to 6.85 inches. The external panel is expected to be the same size as the one on the 2019 model - 2.7-inches.

The real change is on the inside. The new phone is apparently going to be 5G-ready, and thus, it will presumably have the Snapdragon 765 under the hood. It will likely be backed by at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and come pre-installed with Android 10.

The phone is expected to feature a 2,845mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Since an AT&T specific Motorola Razr 5G has surfaced, it's clear that it will not be a Verizon exclusive and this improved availability will definitely help with sales.

The outgoing model is fueled by the Snapdragon 710, so it's natural to assume that the new one would retail above $1,499.

Related phones

razr (2020)
Motorola razr (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 48 MP (Single camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2854 mAh
  • OS Android 10

