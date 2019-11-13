Verizon Motorola Android

The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 13, 2019, 10:40 PM
If you've been following the news about the new Motorola Razr, then you don't have to read another story about an unannounced phone. Yes, the wait is over and the rumors are true, as Verizon has just announced the iconic Razr phone will indeed make its debut on the market soon enough.

The reinvented Motorola Razr is a Verizon exclusive and those interested will be able to pre-order one starting December 26. The phone is supposed to hit shelves on January 9, 2020, if nothing bad happens in the meantime.

Now, the new Razr phone is a vanity item, so it won't come cheap. Verizon is selling the phone for $1,500 outright or $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment. The phone comes with Razr earbuds, a premium USB-C headset powered by Denon Audio. Also, Verizon claims a range of cases specifically designed for the Motorola Razr will be available at launch from Otterbox, Kate Spade and other brands.

The reimagined Razr phone boasts a full-length 6.2-inch flexible OLED display that closes completely in half. Thanks to the touch-enabled Quick View display, users can interact with the notifications without having to open the phone.

A 16-megapixel camera with Night Vision is included too, along with a battery that features TurboPower charging support. Design-wise, Motorola Razr is unlike any other foldable smartphone available on the market, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's better. You'll have to wait until January 9 if you want to take it for a spin before deciding whether or not it's worth $1,500. 

Starting December, customers in Europe will be able to purchase the Motorola Razr for €1.700, a much higher price than the Verizon model.

Related phones

Razr (2019)
Motorola Razr (2019) OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.2" 876 x 2142 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 2730 mAh

JcHnd
Reply

1. JcHnd

Posts: 285; Member since: Apr 30, 2012

I freaking love it!

posted on yesterday, 10:47 PM

ShadowWarrior
Reply

2. ShadowWarrior

Posts: 168; Member since: Aug 08, 2017

Looks nice but won't do well. Just wait for Apple.

posted on yesterday, 10:48 PM

ijuanp03
Reply

6. ijuanp03

Posts: 639; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

Nah... Apple knows nothing about design.

posted on yesterday, 11:25 PM

foreverNOOB
Reply

11. foreverNOOB

Posts: 177; Member since: Jul 07, 2017

You don't have to wait for Apple foldable product any longer as Apple already have bendable tablet, the Ipad Pro, on sales for sometime now!!

posted on yesterday, 11:42 PM

matistight
Reply

12. matistight

Posts: 1012; Member since: May 13, 2009

And the iPhone 6 Plus, but they discontinued them :(

posted on yesterday, 11:47 PM

tbreezy
Reply

22. tbreezy

Posts: 123; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Yeah, I really like it but we all know Apple is sitting back watching everyone while they pump $billions into R&D for the most convenient and functional foldable. I’m glad Apple are taking their time to make something that will be functional and convenient to use. They will not want to sell us Beta products.

posted on 11 hours ago

SyCo87
Reply

3. SyCo87

Posts: 326; Member since: Sep 19, 2013

Too much $$$

posted on yesterday, 10:49 PM

thxultra
Reply

32. thxultra

Posts: 470; Member since: Oct 16, 2014

Can't agree more this is a $800 phone tops. $1500 is crazy with these specs. Cool design but way over priced.

posted on 4 hours ago

RevolutionA
Reply

4. RevolutionA

Posts: 406; Member since: Sep 30, 2017

I'll just wait for the perfectionists to do the job. Go Apple, teach em...

posted on yesterday, 11:04 PM

ijuanp03
Reply

10. ijuanp03

Posts: 639; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

I guess the bent iPad pro out of the box or the bendable iPhone 6 is perfect for you. LOL

posted on yesterday, 11:33 PM

tbreezy
Reply

23. tbreezy

Posts: 123; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Agreed! Apple should make something very compelling, it’s far too early for them right now, these current foldables are all Beta products that will break with the smallest grain of sand getting into them, LOL.

posted on 11 hours ago

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

5. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 751; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

That's okay. I don't see the appeal in this anyway. It's midrange in specs, but not in price, it has a notch, and it's made by Motorola, which hasn't had a great phone since Lenovo took over. Also, I really just don't see the point of a regular-sized phone that folds in half. I have no issue with the current size of phones, so I see no reason for them to fold into something smaller. If I ever buy a foldable device (which likely not be anytime soon, if ever), it will be a phone that folds out into a tablet.

posted on yesterday, 11:17 PM

ijuanp03
Reply

9. ijuanp03

Posts: 639; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

Nah.. Motorola just kills it with the design and everyone's hating because it's not an Apple or Samsung. Motorola brand is older than anyone else right now so they will be fine. But going by your logic, I don't see any reason for tablets to be folded in half and pretending to be a phone in the first place.

posted on yesterday, 11:30 PM

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

27. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 751; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

Please. There are many companies making great phones aside from Apple and Samsung. I just don't happen to think Motorola is one of them. And in regard to the second piece, you may not see the value in it, but I think the idea of a phone and tablet in one device is awesome. It just has to be done right. The Galaxy Fold, however, is just not it.

posted on 6 hours ago

Vogue1985
Reply

19. Vogue1985

Posts: 490; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

That's the whole point,you want 10gb ram and features you not even use or know most of the time with a big screen and glass everything, that's most phones today. The Razr is like Anti trend,its powerful at 6gb with a small screen and body,the processor is powerful but it's a sleep demon, however the processor is good for battery life and its battery size.

posted on 11 hours ago

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

28. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 751; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

You don't know what I want, so I'd appreciate if you didn't put words in my mouth. The battery on this thing is tiny and I doubt that any combination of optimization or a frugal processor will save that. Also, if you want to pay $1500 for midrange specs, that's completely up to you, but considering that most phones with specs like this go for a third of the price, that's a pass for me.

posted on 6 hours ago

ijuanp03
Reply

7. ijuanp03

Posts: 639; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

This is a how you make a flip phone. Makes me wonder who the designers are in Samsung and Huawei. They spent millions of bucks in R&D for flip TABLETS that look like prototype devices.

posted on yesterday, 11:27 PM

Neoberry99
Reply

8. Neoberry99

Posts: 76; Member since: Jun 30, 2015

Looks good

posted on yesterday, 11:30 PM

Eprius
Reply

13. Eprius

Posts: 10; Member since: Jan 22, 2018

This phone is going to fail miserably for poor execution. For starters, it has a premium $1500 price with mediocre specs by using a Snapdragon 710. 2nd Verizon exclusive limits it's market ability in the US. 3rd and biggest point, they are selling this 2 weeks after the holidays. This is like trick or treating on Thanksgiving.

posted on yesterday, 11:57 PM

tbreezy
Reply

14. tbreezy

Posts: 123; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Wasn’t the successful Motorola DROID a Verizon exclusive?

posted on 12 hours ago

ijuanp03
Reply

15. ijuanp03

Posts: 639; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

This is for rich and famous people first so clearly we're not the target market here so there's that. I'll probably wait for a few months when the price goes down to less than a thousand.

posted on 12 hours ago

tbreezy
Reply

24. tbreezy

Posts: 123; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

The original RAZR V3 was for the rich and famous and became incredibly popular with everyone though. The RAZR V3 was priced at smartphone/PDA prices and barely had enough memory to store 1 MP3 song yet it sold like crazy.

posted on 11 hours ago

adecvat
Reply

20. adecvat

Posts: 653; Member since: Nov 15, 2013

Razr 2004: - mediocre specs for high-end price - carrier exclusive 130 million unit sold.

posted on 11 hours ago

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

29. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 751; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

The phone landscape in 2004 was completely different than it is now, so that really means nothing. What one phone can you name from the last 10 years that has even approached those kind of numbers? I'll wait.

posted on 6 hours ago

Vogue1985
Reply

16. Vogue1985

Posts: 490; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

Wow,beautiful. This goes against the tide of big everything. The design is simple but elegant it looks very expensive. Yet its features are very simple,no fancy over complicated feature,Motorola focused on the most important things. Not expecting a camera of the year. I love the simple but elegance if it all and it's one hand size

posted on 11 hours ago

Topspliff
Reply

17. Topspliff

Posts: 35; Member since: Sep 21, 2013

Honestly, that screen looks like cheap plastic!, the idea is nice but the end product wont look that good in reality, I`ll wait till Sammy have got the new flexible glass screens sorted, the plastic ones are just a stop gap, wait till next year when the new screens will look amazing!

posted on 11 hours ago

shawman
Reply

18. shawman

Posts: 79; Member since: Sep 18, 2012

while the design looks ok(except for HUGE chin) do we need to fold a 6.2# screen !!!!. My S10 with 6.1" is not that big.

posted on 11 hours ago

monoke
Reply

21. monoke

Posts: 1191; Member since: Mar 14, 2015

This is a sexy phone perfectly using the advantage of foldable screen! Awesome job by Motorola by resurrecting this once popular design.

posted on 11 hours ago

Sam1ne
Reply

25. Sam1ne

Posts: 52; Member since: Apr 07, 2019

This needs to be said.. SAMSUNG HAS BEEN OUTDONE in the flex technology. Unlike the fold, this doesn't have any gaps. And look much thinner. I really wasn't expecting this from Motorola!

posted on 10 hours ago

XP007
Reply

31. XP007

Posts: 11; Member since: Oct 21, 2019

According to MrMobile (Michael Fisher) this cellphone hinge is the work of Lenovo thanks to their experience designing laptops.

posted on 5 hours ago

