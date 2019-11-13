The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Now, the new Razr phone is a vanity item, so it won't come cheap. Verizon is selling the phone for $1,500 outright or $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment. The phone comes with Razr earbuds, a premium USB-C headset powered by Denon Audio. Also, Verizon claims a range of cases specifically designed for the Motorola Razr will be available at launch from Otterbox, Kate Spade and other brands.
The reimagined Razr phone boasts a full-length 6.2-inch flexible OLED display that closes completely in half. Thanks to the touch-enabled Quick View display, users can interact with the notifications without having to open the phone.
A 16-megapixel camera with Night Vision is included too, along with a battery that features TurboPower charging support. Design-wise, Motorola Razr is unlike any other foldable smartphone available on the market, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's better. You'll have to wait until January 9 if you want to take it for a spin before deciding whether or not it's worth $1,500.
Starting December, customers in Europe will be able to purchase the Motorola Razr for €1.700, a much higher price than the Verizon model.
