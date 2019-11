The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive

A 16-megapixel camera with Night Vision is included too, along with a battery that features TurboPower charging support. Design-wise, Motorola Razr is unlike any other foldable smartphone available on the market, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's better. You'll have to wait until January 9 if you want to take it for a spin before deciding whether or not it's worth $1,500. The reimagined Razr phone boasts a full-length 6.2 -inch flexible OLED display that closes completely in half. Thanks to the touch-enabled Quick View display, users can interact with the notifications without having to open the phone.A 16-megapixel camera with Night Vision is included too, along with a battery that features TurboPower charging support. Design-wise, Motorola Razr is unlike any other foldable smartphone available on the market, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's better. You'll have to wait until January 9 if you want to take it for a spin before deciding whether or not it's worth $1,500.





Starting December, customers in Europe will be able to purchase the Motorola Razr for €1.700, a much higher price than the Verizon model.





If you've been following the news about the new Motorola Razr , then you don't have to read another story about an unannounced phone . Yes, the wait is over and the rumors are true, as Verizon has just announced the iconic Razr phone will indeed make its debut on the market soon enough.The reinvented Motorola Razr is a Verizon exclusive and those interested will be able to pre-order one starting December 26. The phone is supposed to hit shelves on January 9, 2020, if nothing bad happens in the meantime.Now, the new Razr phone is a vanity item, so it won't come cheap. Verizon is selling the phone for $1,500 outright or $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment. The phone comes with Razr earbuds , a premium USB-C headset powered by Denon Audio. Also, Verizon claims a range of cases specifically designed for the Motorola Razr will be available at launch from Otterbox, Kate Spade and other brands.