Motorola Razr 2 will likely offer improvements across the board

Last year saw the Moto Razr's resurrection as a foldable phone. The Motorola Razr 2019 folds completely flat and is a looker. On the hardware front, it has more in common with entry-level phones than premium phones which match its $1,499 price tag. A successor is already on the way, and according to XDA Developers , it will have far better - albeit still midrange - specs.





Motorola Razr 2 will be 5G-ready



The Motorola Razr sports a The Motorola Razr sports a 6.2 inches screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is flanked by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a dual-camera system with a 16MP main sensor and a 5MP selfie snapper. Inside is a 2,510 mAh battery and the phone only supports 4G.



Per the new report, the Motorola Razr 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 and it will be 5G-ready. RAM and storage would apparently be bumped to 8GB and 256GB respectively, and the phone will have a 2,845mAh battery.



The handset, which is apparently codenamed “smith” and carries the model number “XT2071-4,” will supposedly feature Samsung's 48MP camera and the selfie cam will be 20MP.

Display dimensions will probably remain unchanged and the device will ship with Android 10.



The Motorola Razr 2 is reportedly The Motorola Razr 2 is reportedly coming this September . It will likely be released in China and North America at first, before making it to other markets.



Pricing details haven't emerged yet but the new device could end up being cheaper than its predecessor. That's because a Pricing details haven't emerged yet but the new device could end up being cheaper than its predecessor. That's because a recent Motorola promotion offered two Razrs for the price of one, which only shows that the company is aware that the price of the device is too high.



Otherwise, even with 5G connectivity, $1,499 would be a lot for the Motorola Razr 2 and it could hamper its already modest chances of success.



Foldable phones haven't really caught on yet and whatever market share that there is has largely been snagged by Samsung and Huawei. Motorola will need more than subtle upgrades to challenge that.