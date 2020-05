Motorola Razr 2 may launch in September

"There's a new iteration [of the Razr] coming up. There's one in September, I think, coming up."

Good news for all Razr fans out there! After the reanimation of the iconic Razr brand earlier this year, it seems like Motorola will launch a second-generation foldable model in September, Android Authority reports. Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson told the Reframed Tech podcast, thatThe Motorola Razr (2019) was first unveiled in November and after several delays went on sale in February. The foldable received a mixed reception, and despite the cool form factor and iconic design, Motorola Razr (2019) was criticized for its poor battery life, subpar camera, and questionable hinge design.The company will probably try to rectify these weak points in the new iteration. Foldable devices seem to pick up speed with Huawei and Samsung tipped to release new affordable models later this year. Apple meanwhile is looking into flexible batteries for a future foldable iPhone. The competition in this market segment is heating up, which will bring the customers new and cheaper foldable phones. No complaints here.