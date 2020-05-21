Verizon Motorola Android

Motorola Razr 2 may launch in September

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 21, 2020, 4:41 AM
Motorola Razr 2 may launch in September
Good news for all Razr fans out there! After the reanimation of the iconic Razr brand earlier this year, it seems like Motorola will launch a second-generation foldable model in September, Android Authority reports. Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson told the Reframed Tech podcast, that "There's a new iteration [of the Razr] coming up. There's one in September, I think, coming up."

The Motorola Razr (2019) was first unveiled in November and after several delays went on sale in February. The foldable received a mixed reception, and despite the cool form factor and iconic design, Motorola Razr (2019) was criticized for its poor battery life, subpar camera, and questionable hinge design.

The company will probably try to rectify these weak points in the new iteration. Foldable devices seem to pick up speed with Huawei and Samsung tipped to release new affordable models later this year. Apple meanwhile is looking into flexible batteries for a future foldable iPhone. The competition in this market segment is heating up, which will bring the customers new and cheaper foldable phones. No complaints here.

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless