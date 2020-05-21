Motorola Razr 2 may launch in September
The Motorola Razr (2019) was first unveiled in November and after several delays went on sale in February. The foldable received a mixed reception, and despite the cool form factor and iconic design, Motorola Razr (2019) was criticized for its poor battery life, subpar camera, and questionable hinge design.
The company will probably try to rectify these weak points in the new iteration. Foldable devices seem to pick up speed with Huawei and Samsung tipped to release new affordable models later this year. Apple meanwhile is looking into flexible batteries for a future foldable iPhone. The competition in this market segment is heating up, which will bring the customers new and cheaper foldable phones. No complaints here.