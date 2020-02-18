Foldable display breaking saga continues: Moto Razr’s turn
Unfortunately, the display is not only unpleasant looking, it just doesn’t work right anymore. Wong reports that the touch screen is damaged at the place of the air bubble and it’s not responsive to the touch. Other parts of the display still work, but the central part of it is ruined.
He supposed that the issue could be coming from the fact that the phone underwent different temperature conditions - he shot photos with it outside, in around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, then took it to his apartment, in normal room temperature, then in the next day - again outside in the cold. However, it shouldn’t be that impossible to use your smartphone for a couple of selfies out in the cold. And we are not talking about Antarctica’s extreme minus 76 degrees weather conditions...
Wong reports that their Razr has not been dropped, hit, or even brought in close proximity to liquids, so he is unable to find any other reason for the sudden break of the phone’s display. Apparently, the phone was sitting closed in his pocket, while he was travelling, and was not used in any extreme way. Input has reached out to Motorola for a comment, but has not received anything yet.
