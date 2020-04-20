Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades













The origin of the info is not entirely clear, but judging from the name of Young's aforementioned company, we're guessing these "leaks" are gathered from supply chain sources, although it's probably wise to take everything with a grain of salt for now.

A bigger, better, and significantly faster main display for the Galaxy Fold 2





While we all appreciated the innovation and versatility of last year's first Galaxy Fold variant, we can't say the screens were the best Samsung ever offered. The main display came with a decent but far from impressive resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels, which will purportedly be enhanced to a 2213 x 1689 pixel count on the fast-approaching sequel.









In combination with a little more screen real estate (7.59 inches compared to 7.3 inches), that will yield a modest upgrade in dpi (dots per inch) density from 362 to 372, which is still a far cry from the mind-blowing 511 dpi of the Galaxy S20 Ultra , for instance.





But the most significant improvement is expected in the refresh rate department, where the Galaxy Fold 2 could jump from its predecessor's conventional 60Hz speed all the way up to the 120Hz smoothness of the entire S20 family. It remains to be seen if Samsung will also restrict Galaxy Fold 2 users from activating the 120Hz mode at a higher than Full HD resolution. That might depend on the battery size, which stays very much up in the air for the time being.

Punch hole, ultra-thin glass, and S Pen input





It's looking less and less likely that Samsung will be able to hide the front-facing shooter in plain sight on the Galaxy Note 20 to achieve the perfect all-screen design, as the company reportedly "wanted to go with an under panel camera" on the Galaxy Fold 2, but that engineering feat "isn't ready yet." As such, both the main screen and the so-called cover display on the Fold 2 are tipped to embrace a hole punch design, although the details on the positioning of said holes and things like actual camera specs are not out yet.













Unfortunately, Samsung will still need to apply a protective cover film on top of the UTG that's likely made from plastic, although a "new hard coat with excellent scratch resistance" could be in the pipeline to improve the durability and premium aspect of the foldable device.

An entirely revamped front display





If the main screen on the Galaxy Fold is somewhat underwhelming by ultra-high-end standards, the cover display is outright disappointing, measuring 4.7 inches in diagonal, sporting a middling resolution of 1680 x 720 pixels, and coming with huge top, bottom, and side bezels.









Believe it or not, the Galaxy Fold 2 could jump all the way up to a 6.23-inch front display with a more than decent resolution of 2267 x 819 pixels, a conventional 60Hz refresh rate, and a modern hole punch design.





The only problem? The LTPS (low temperature polysilicon) backplane technology suggests this might actually be downgraded from a Super AMOLED to an LCD panel, unlike the main display, which uses something called LTPO (low temperature polycrystalline) backplane technology that all but guarantees we're dealing with a high-quality AMOLED once the Galaxy Fold 2 is unfolded.



