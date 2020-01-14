Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, features, and price comparison





Both the Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr are foldable phones of the clamshell variety, which means that they unfold into the vertical pane, just like the good flip phones of old. Both devices are gunning for portability, with the Razr being quite pocketable when folded and the Galaxy Z Flip not a gigantic device according to the rumors. According to the murmurs, the Z Flip will employ a 6.7-inch display on the inside and a minuscule 1-inch external screen, which means that once you fold the shebang, it wouldn't have such a large footprint and would be as big as a 3-inch phone would be when folded. Meanwhile, the Razr sports a 6.2 -inch main display and a rather generous 2.7-inch external display, which comes in very useful for brief interactions with the phone like checking if you have any pending notifications or capturing a quick selfie. The same would probably apply for the Z Flip, though on a smaller scale and would likely be just as useful as Samsung's AOD.









Of course, both displays are of the OLED variety, and while the Motorola Razr's display has a plastic cover, the Galaxy Z Flip might use actual bendable glass as its display cover. The UTG (ultrathin glass) cover could come in as thin as 30-micrometers, which is very thin, and substitutes the polyimide screen protector -like cover that was used on the Galaxy Fold. Apparently, glass that is so thin isn't as rigid as regular glass, so win-win for the foldable phone industry.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr still relies on a plastic-covered display, but thanks to the ingenious hinge that allows the display to actually retract within the handset when folded. This makes the display crease virtually non-existent, or at least way less noticeable in comparison with other foldable devices, mainly the Galaxy Fold. There doesn't seem to be such a mechanism present on the Galaxy Z Flip, meaning that it would probably have a more perceptible crease.







Hardware isn't really important on foldable phones, as the form factor itself is a solid reason to command a premium price tag. Currently we have no idea what will make the Galaxy Z Flip click and tick, but it will supposedly be the Snapdragon 855 We expect at least 6GB of RAM on deck, and either 128 or 256GB of on-board, non-expandable storage. There's a chance that Samsung would use one of its own Exynos chipsets, but that's doubtful.





That's the case with the Motorola Razr, at least, which comes with some humble internals. A Snapdragon 710 makes it tick, alongside 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. Specs don't really tell the whole story, and if you just skim through the specs sheet, you are very likely to quickly shoot down the phone for its mid-range hardware. Nobody will be getting this device for the specs alone, and it was never intended to be a headbutting flagship in the first place. From my brief time with the phone, it actually felt very capable and quite snappy.



However, both the Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr are likely to suffer from the childhood illness of sub-par battery life - the batteries inside are simply not big enough to deliver anything better than a day worth of battery life at least. The Z Flip will likely have a 3,070mAh battery, while the Razr has a 2,510mAh battery.





Neither the Motorola Razr or the Galaxy Z Flip put any real emphasis on the camera experience. For all intents and purposes, the cameras are there just for the sake of it and won't really push the boundaries of mobile photography any further.



Neither the Motorola Razr or the Galaxy Z Flip put any real emphasis on the camera experience. For all intents and purposes, the cameras are there just for the sake of it and won't really push the boundaries of mobile photography any further.Anyway, the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to don a dual camera, consisting of 12MP main and another 12MP telephoto snapper. It seems that they could employ a f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture, OIS, 2X optical zoom, as well as record 4K video at 60fps and 1080p slow- motion video at 960fps. Pretty similar to the setup that was found on the Galaxy S9+





The Moto Razr main camera doubles as a selfie shooter when the device is folded, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a dedicated 10MP front-facing camera positioned in a punch-hole.





The Motorola Razr has a $1,500 price tag, which is a bit steep for what you're getting. If it were a regular phone, it would have been lambasted and totally destroyed, but none of this will happen with the razr, because it plays so well with your nostalgia. It's a proof of concept that sets the stage for something much bigger for Motorola's future. It's also a foldable phone done right, showing that foldables don't need to be those quirky monstrosities that look so unnatural and unwieldy.





The same applies to the Galaxy Z Flip as well, though this one will likely start at a lower cost, somewhere in the ballpark of $850 or so. That's nearly half the price of the Moto Razr, which probably means that the Samsung device will enjoy a larger popularity among the masses due to its affordability.





The Moto Razr could be released any day now, while rumors peg the Galaxy Z Flip release date for sometime in April.

