Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, features, and price comparison

Peter Kostadinov by Peter Kostadinov   /  Jan 14, 2020, 7:25 AM
Foldables are here to stay, and both Samsung so far is probably the only smartphone manufacturer to score a profit on the emerging niche with the revisited Galaxy Fold. Motorola, one the other hand, struck the nostalgia nerve of many with its foldable Razr flip phone. It seems that one flipped the switch over at Samsung, which quickly came up with its own foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip (codenamed Bloom), which will likely be unveiled on February 11 alongside the Galaxy S20-series. 
Seeing that the Motorola Razr and the Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) will be the sole flip phones available on the foldable market for a while, it makes perfect sense to compare and see how they compare against one another. Let's go! 

Design & display


Both the Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr are foldable phones of the clamshell variety, which means that they unfold into the vertical pane, just like the good flip phones of old. Both devices are gunning for portability, with the Razr being quite pocketable when folded and the Galaxy Z Flip not a gigantic device according to the rumors. According to the murmurs, the Z Flip will employ a 6.7-inch display on the inside and a minuscule 1-inch external screen, which means that once you fold the shebang, it wouldn't have such a large footprint and would be as big as a 3-inch phone would be when folded. Meanwhile, the Razr sports a 6.2-inch main display and a rather generous 2.7-inch external display, which comes in very useful for brief interactions with the phone like checking if you have any pending notifications or capturing a quick selfie. The same would probably apply for the Z Flip, though on a smaller scale and would likely be just as useful as Samsung's AOD. 


Of course, both displays are of the OLED variety, and while the Motorola Razr's display has a plastic cover, the Galaxy Z Flip might use actual bendable glass as its display cover. The UTG (ultrathin glass) cover could come in as thin as 30-micrometers, which is very thin, and substitutes the polyimide screen protector-like cover that was used on the Galaxy Fold. Apparently, glass that is so thin isn't as rigid as regular glass, so win-win for the foldable phone industry. 


Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr still relies on a plastic-covered display, but thanks to the ingenious hinge that allows the display to actually retract within the handset when folded. This makes the display crease virtually non-existent, or at least way less noticeable in comparison with other foldable devices, mainly the Galaxy Fold. There doesn't seem to be such a mechanism present on the Galaxy Z Flip, meaning that it would probably have a more perceptible crease. 



Specs comparison table

Specs Samsung Galaxy Z FlipMotorola Razr
Display6.7" 1080p Premium Hole display 
1" external display		6.2" P-OLED (2142 x 876-pixel) display
2.7" external OLED display 
ChipsetSnapdragon 855*Snapdragon 710
RAM & storage6GB + 128/256GB*6GB + 128GB
Battery3,070mAh2,510mAh
Camera12MP main + 12MP telephoto f/1.5-f/2.4
10MP selfie camera		16MP f/1.7 PDAF
Price~$850*$1,500

* - Based on rumors.

Hardware


Hardware isn't really important on foldable phones, as the form factor itself is a solid reason to command a premium price tag. Currently we have no idea what will make the Galaxy Z Flip click and tick, but it will supposedly be the Snapdragon 855 We expect at least 6GB of RAM on deck, and either 128 or 256GB of on-board, non-expandable storage. There's a chance that Samsung would use one of its own Exynos chipsets, but that's doubtful.

That's the case with the Motorola Razr, at least, which comes with some humble internals. A Snapdragon 710 makes it tick, alongside 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. Specs don't really tell the whole story, and if you just skim through the specs sheet, you are very likely to quickly shoot down the phone for its mid-range hardware. Nobody will be getting this device for the specs alone, and it was never intended to be a headbutting flagship in the first place. From my brief time with the phone, it actually felt very capable and quite snappy.

However, both the Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr are likely to suffer from the childhood illness of sub-par battery life - the batteries inside are simply not big enough to deliver anything better than a day worth of battery life at least. The Z Flip will likely have a 3,070mAh battery, while the Razr has a 2,510mAh battery. 

Camera


Neither the Motorola Razr or the Galaxy Z Flip put any real emphasis on the camera experience. For all intents and purposes, the cameras are there just for the sake of it and won't really push the boundaries of mobile photography any further. 

Anyway, the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to don a dual camera, consisting of 12MP main and another 12MP telephoto snapper. It seems that they could employ a f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture, OIS, 2X optical zoom, as well as record 4K video at 60fps and 1080p slow-motion video at 960fps. Pretty similar to the setup that was found on the Galaxy S9+

The Moto Razr main camera doubles as a selfie shooter when the device is folded, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a dedicated 10MP front-facing camera positioned in a punch-hole. 


Price, release date, and expectations


The Motorola Razr has a $1,500 price tag, which is a bit steep for what you're getting. If it were a regular phone, it would have been lambasted and totally destroyed, but none of this will happen with the razr, because it plays so well with your nostalgia. It's a proof of concept that sets the stage for something much bigger for Motorola's future. It's also a foldable phone done right, showing that foldables don't need to be those quirky monstrosities that look so unnatural and unwieldy.

The same applies to the Galaxy Z Flip as well, though this one will likely start at a lower cost, somewhere in the ballpark of $850 or so. That's nearly half the price of the Moto Razr, which probably means that the Samsung device will enjoy a larger popularity among the masses due to its affordability. 

The Moto Razr could be released any day now, while rumors peg the Galaxy Z Flip release date for sometime in April. 

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.2" 876 x 2142 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 5 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 2510 mAh
Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) OS: Android View Full specs
  • Display 6.7" 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB

7 Comments

Nutcase4u2
Reply

1. Nutcase4u2

Posts: 53; Member since: Oct 15, 2015

I love the nostalgia of the Razr, but I tend to prefer Samsung screens. Both look like interesting devices, but I don't see the value of having a folding phone over a flat one. I'll pass on folding phones for a while, but they do look like they'd be fun to play with for a day or two.

posted on 1 hour ago

hjl2345
Reply

2. hjl2345

Posts: 104; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

I like the direction of these tech behind folding phones, but I really like the concept of the OG Galaxy fold and would only consider that model to be a bit more beneficial than both of the models mentioned here. Sure both the Motorola Razr and the Galaxy Z fold are aiming to be a more portable device, but I would rather enjoy that tablet like screen of the Galaxy fold with a UTG hopefully in the near future.

posted on 1 hour ago

Wazupmrg
Reply

3. Wazupmrg

Posts: 211; Member since: Apr 10, 2017

Geez again you minimize everything that Samsung would have over the rzr. You say specs aren't everything but previously bashed the z flip for a "miniscule" outer screen. The rzr has an older processor, camera in front is only 5mp, 128 gb but NO external memory, and several other low quality specs, but for TWICE the price of Samsung. You guys aren't even trying to hide your bias now. Sad

posted on 47 min ago

CEDEOTB
Reply

4. CEDEOTB

Posts: 476; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

Why the telephoto lens? Why not an Ultrawide?

posted on 40 min ago

Cat97
Reply

5. Cat97

Posts: 2017; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

Moto Razr is better thought out, with the camera inside the chin. The Samsung will be very thick when folded.

posted on 28 min ago

cmdacos
Reply

7. cmdacos

Posts: 4374; Member since: Nov 01, 2016

Camera isn't in the chin on the RZR, just the FPS or home button. And hard to tell from the pics but when both are folded they look similar in thickness. Gestures look like they would be very frustrating to use on the RZR as well with the chin being so massive. Hard to tell on any of this though until we get them in the hand.

posted on 3 min ago

bbslimer
Reply

6. bbslimer

Posts: 24; Member since: Nov 23, 2011

Can't wait to see actual comparisons between them. And an actual price from samsung... I think this is the next rage... prices will drop as more players get in on the technology. This site is biased toward viewers who love phones and tech... some people here can't understand why you would want these "small" foldables.. but your average person will love this... remember flip phones were getting thinner and smaller... that was the trend... then we got the large "smart" phones and people were forced into this form factor... I think Motorola has hit a nerve with the masses who want something smaller in their pocket and have the money to pay for it... and in the next year it will be affordable for almost everyone... It's gonna be a whole new segment...

posted on 13 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

