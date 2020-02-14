iFixit tears down the Motorola Razr, gives it the worst possible score for repairability
And who can tell us more about repairability than the experts at iFixit. As usual, they got their hands on the Motorola Razr as soon as possible and promptly took it apart.
But it’s not all bad news for the Razr. The iFixit was happy to discover that besides the usual prying tools and tricks to deal with glued elements, all you need is a standard T3 Torx screwdriver. And although the team gave the Motorola Razr the award for “most complicated phone-based contraption we’ve ever taken apart” that’s not only a critique for its repairability.
We’re not saying that having a $1,500 phone that’s basically disposable is a good thing, but occasionally we have to go through that stage in order to make progress. Plus, people that decided to buy the Razr are hardly the cash-strapped type that would bring it to a repair shop.
