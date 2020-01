Foldable Motorola Razr gets a new US release date, same extravagant price

But it doesn't look like that's going to happen in the end, as Samsung reportedly plans to unveil its second-ever foldable device alongside the Galaxy S20 flagship lineup on February 11 , while the reborn Motorola Razr is now scheduled to start shipping five days prior to that. Unsurprisingly, you won't have to wait until February 6 to pre-order the world's first vertically folding phone in the US, as Verizon will give its customers the opportunity to be first in line come January 26.





That's this Sunday, mind you, and pre-orders will be underway at Walmart and on Motorola's own official US e-store in addition to the nation's number one wireless service provider. You'll also want to keep in mind the reinvented Motorola Razr is set to work exclusively on Big Red, unlike Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, which is expected to be released much wider than last year's Galaxy Fold













For what it's worth, you'll obviously be able to split the phone's list price into 24 monthly installments of $62.49 a pop, with no down payment required. Besides, it's objectively difficult to hate on a product that brings back so many happy memories for so many people, blending the past and future of mobile designs with a 6.2 -inch OLED display capable of folding in half without breaking (allegedly).





Motorola technically managed to beat Samsung to the foldable flip phone punch with the announcement of a reimagined Razr back in November , but due to "unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers", the Lenovo-owned company decided to "adjust" the costly handset's "presale and launch timing" , which offered the world's top smartphone vendor an unexpected chance to commercially release the Galaxy Z Flip first after all.