Foldable Motorola Razr gets a new US release date, same extravagant price
That's this Sunday, mind you, and pre-orders will be underway at Walmart and on Motorola's own official US e-store in addition to the nation's number one wireless service provider. You'll also want to keep in mind the reinvented Motorola Razr is set to work exclusively on Big Red, unlike Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip, which is expected to be released much wider than last year's Galaxy Fold.
The Z Flip is also tipped to undercut the Razr by around $100, despite reportedly packing a significantly faster Snapdragon 855 processor. For its part, Motorola's first-ever foldable handset will cost an arguably exaggerated $1500 with a decidedly mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC on deck, as well as a tiny 2,510mAh battery, a single 16MP rear-facing camera and 5MP selfie shooter, 6 gigs of memory, and 128 gigs of internal storage space.
For what it's worth, you'll obviously be able to split the phone's list price into 24 monthly installments of $62.49 a pop, with no down payment required. Besides, it's objectively difficult to hate on a product that brings back so many happy memories for so many people, blending the past and future of mobile designs with a 6.2-inch OLED display capable of folding in half without breaking (allegedly).
1 Comment
1. libra89
Posts: 2338; Member since: Apr 15, 2016
posted on 3 min ago 0
