Hot new Motorola Razr 5G renders reveal two previously unknown things













By the looks of things, the 5G-enabled Motorola Razr could see daylight simultaneously on all three top US carriers in the near future in two different hues. Magenta may also score some kind of an exclusivity (timed or permanent) over this blush gold version rendered today, which just so happens to look different from the gold 4G LTE-only model.









Not only are the bezels slightly thinner and the fingerprint scanner moved from the chin to the rear-mounted "batwing" logo, but the shade itself is different, shining brighter and bolder as the device seems to embrace its somewhat tacky appearance.





It remains to be seen if the Motorola Razr 5G will indeed be released on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile at the exact same time, and perhaps more importantly, when that might happen. Despite initial rumors of a significant screen size increase, the phone is now widely expected to retain its predecessor's 6.2-inch main display and 2.7-inch external panel while boosting the battery capacity from 2,510 to around 2,800mAh.





Pretty much everything else should be upgraded as well, ranging from a Snapdragon 765 SoC to 8 gigs of RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, a 48MP rear-facing shooter, 20MP selfie camera, and 18W fast charging technology.



