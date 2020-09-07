Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Motorola Android 5G

Hot new Motorola Razr 5G renders reveal two previously unknown things

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 07, 2020, 7:26 AM
Hot new Motorola Razr 5G renders reveal two previously unknown things
We're only a couple of days away from Motorola's somewhat unexpectedly early announcement of a new Razr generation, but even though it seemed like the company had no more surprises left up its sleeve last week, there was at least one that prolific mobile tech leaker Evan Blass is disclosing today in the form of fresh press-friendly renders.

These showcase the T-Mobile-specific "blush gold" flavor of the impending Motorola Razr 5G, which naturally means that the handset is headed for the nation's second-largest wireless service provider in a color option other than the black model already rendered by a couple of different tipsters.

Both the snazzy paint job and the "Un-carrier" availability are newsworthy considering that the OG "reimagined" Razr was initially exclusively sold by Verizon in a "Noir Black" version stateside. While a "Blush Gold" model eventually joined that on the nation's number one mobile network operator, the 6.2-inch foldable smartphone never expanded to AT&T or T-Mobile.

By the looks of things, the 5G-enabled Motorola Razr could see daylight simultaneously on all three top US carriers in the near future in two different hues. Magenta may also score some kind of an exclusivity (timed or permanent) over this blush gold version rendered today, which just so happens to look different from the gold 4G LTE-only model.

 

Not only are the bezels slightly thinner and the fingerprint scanner moved from the chin to the rear-mounted "batwing" logo, but the shade itself is different, shining brighter and bolder as the device seems to embrace its somewhat tacky appearance.

It remains to be seen if the Motorola Razr 5G will indeed be released on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile at the exact same time, and perhaps more importantly, when that might happen. Despite initial rumors of a significant screen size increase, the phone is now widely expected to retain its predecessor's 6.2-inch main display and 2.7-inch external panel while boosting the battery capacity from 2,510 to around 2,800mAh.

Pretty much everything else should be upgraded as well, ranging from a Snapdragon 765 SoC to 8 gigs of RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, a 48MP rear-facing shooter, 20MP selfie camera, and 18W fast charging technology. 

Unfortunately for Motorola, those improvements may not be drastic enough to give Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G a run for its money, especially at a comparable price point. 

Related phones

razr (2020)
Motorola razr (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 48 MP (Single camera)
    20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2854 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G won't be receiving a Pro-branded version
Popular stories
Apple could announce two new devices this Tuesday
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G review: the cool Communicator
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full

Popular stories

Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
No, Verizon doesn't have the 'most powerful' 5G network in America
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date
Popular stories
Google is not doing enough to keep the Play Store safe, so you need to delete these apps yourself
Popular stories
Major Apple suppliers hint at iPhone 12 launch delay

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless