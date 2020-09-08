Huge Motorola Razr 5G leak reveals all: premium price, average specs

The same design with some refinements

Set to be marketed as the Razr 5G, the next foldable Motorola smartphone closely resembles the original. But as revealed by leaked press renders courtesy of WinFuture



The notched display measures in at



Speaking of the rear, the bottom half features the



The top half is covered in glass too, although it’s much more interesting. Towards the very top is an updated camera module that consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.7 camera complete with optical image stabilization,



Set to be marketed as the Razr 5G, the next foldable Motorola smartphone closely resembles the original. But as revealed by leaked press renders courtesy of, a few subtle improvements have been made.The notched display measures in at 6.2 -inches and supports the same 2142 x 876p resolution as before. But this time around, Motorola has marginally reduced the size of its recognizable chin and moved the fingerprint scanner over to the rear.Speaking of the rear, the bottom half features the Motorola ‘batwing’ logo, which itself houses the fingerprint sensor, and the ‘Razr’ branding. The grippy plastic used on the first-generation model has been substituted by glass.The top half is covered in glass too, although it’s much more interesting. Towards the very top is an updated camera module that consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.7 camera complete with optical image stabilization, pixel binning technology, and an LED flash.





If you prefer the more traditional form of taking selfies, Just below that sits a slightly larger 2.7-inch secondary OLED display that offers a 800 x 600p resolution. It can be used for viewing notifications and other useful bits of info, but it also works with the rear camera so that you can take high-quality selfies.If you prefer the more traditional form of taking selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G also features a 20-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera above the larger display.

The same chipset as the €399 OnePlus Nord

The 2019 Motorola Razr was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 but this time around the Lenovo-owned company has reportedly chosen the Snapdragon 765G, which can also be found inside the OnePlus



The newer chipset should provide a decent performance bump over the first-gen model but will arguably be no match for the Snapdragon 865+ that powers the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. In fact, it’ll struggle against most 2020 flagships.



Motorola has been generous when it comes to the internal storage configuration – the Razr 5G ships with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard – although that was to be expected considering the premium positioning.



The 2019 Motorola Razr was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 but this time around the Lenovo-owned company has reportedly chosen the Snapdragon 765G, which can also be found inside the OnePlus Nord and Motorola Edge The newer chipset should provide a decent performance bump over the first-gen model but will arguably be no match for the Snapdragon 865+ that powers the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. In fact, it’ll struggle against most 2020 flagships.Motorola has been generous when it comes to the internal storage configuration – the Razr 5G ships with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard – although that was to be expected considering the premium positioning.





Rounding out the internal package is an integrated 5G modem, hence the Razr 5G name, and eSIM support. The same 2,800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging support is included yet again.

Motorola is planning a ridiculously high price

The Motorola Razr 5G, according to WinFuture , will be available to purchase in Black across Europe at a recommended retail price of €1,499. Of course, that may vary by market, as was the case with the previous model.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, for reference, currently retail at €1,500 and €1,550 respectively in Europe. The 2019 Razr retailed at €1,550-€1600 depending on the market.



If history is anything to go by, the Motorola Razr 5G should be available for around $1,399 or $1,449 in the United States. The foldable is expected to be available at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile in both Black and Gold. For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G retail at $1,299 and $1,449 in the US respectively.



